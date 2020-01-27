Ripple Effects of Coronavirus
Joe Perry January 27, 2020 8:09 PM
The Coronavirus also is having a large impact on the economy in Norway.
The Coronavirus is having fallout effects on other markets besides those related to China, Southeast Asia, and even global stock markets. Light Crude Oil Futures have been on a one-way street since January 8th, when Iran used drone attacks on American bases in Iraq. The high on that day was 65.65. Today’s low, a mere three weeks later, is 52.13. Crude paused on is move lower near an upward sloping trendline and the 200 Day Moving Average around 58.00 as the US-China Phase One trade deal was signed. However, once fears of spread of the Coronavirus started making its way around the market, that level was broken by a bearish engulfing candle and price hasn’t looked back since. Fears are that a slowdown in China will occur and the demand for oil will be reduced, hence pushing price lower. Crude is nearing support at 51.00 and the RSI is oversold, so perhaps a bounce is ahead.
Source, Tradingview, NYMEX, FOREX.com
The Coronavirus also is having a large impact on the economy in Norway. The reason is not that the virus is spreading all over the country. The reason is that the Coronavirus is affecting the value of the Norwegian Krone! On a daily timeframe, we can see that in December the price of USD/NOK had begun falling after price broke out of the rising wedge. The target for the breakdown of a rising wedge is 100% of the wedge. At the end of 2019, USD/NOK had retraced 61.8% of the low from June 24th, 2019 to the highs October 29th near 8.787.
Source, Tradingview, FOREX.com
On a 240-minute chart, we can see that since the beginning of 2020, USD/NOK has bounced off support and moved higher. Norway is an oil exporting led country. So, the value of Crude has a direct impact on the price of the Krone. In the bottom panel is the correlation coefficient between Crude and USD/NOK. There is currently a -.89-correlation coefficient for the two instruments. A reading of -1.00 means that the two are perfectly inversely correlated. The current reading suggests the when the price is crude is moving lower, the price of USD/NOK is moving higher.
Source, Tradingview, NYMEX, FOREX.com
However, notice that USD/NOK is currently in a resistance zone near 9.1500/9.2000. The RSI is overbought and above 80 (extreme overbought) and is turning down. This indicates that pair may be ready for a pullback, especially if the price of crude holds and moves higher.
If news suggests that the Coronavirus is spreading, it may suggest a larger slowdown in China, which means less demand for oil. If there is a lower demand for oil, USD/NOK may continue to rise. However, if the virus is contained, it may put a bid in oil and as a result, USD/NOK may move lower.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.