Saudi Arabia throw Western allies a bone with potential output increase
Matt Simpson June 2, 2022 2:03 AM
Crude oil has fallen over 2.7% today on reports that Saudi Arabia may be prepared to raise oil production should Russian output substantially fall.
Whilst it’s not an outright promise, Saudi Arabia have seemingly thrown the West a bone. This will be well received by Western leaders given inflation – and inflation expectations – remain eye wateringly high, and central banks try to raise rates at the risk of tipping their economies into a recession. More supply essentially soothes some of those inflationary fears, even if there is a lot more work to do when it comes to fighting inflation.
It’s unlikely to see any major revisions to today’s OPEC meeting where output is expected to be raised by 432k bpd. But the fact the idea has been floated has seen bearish momentum accelerate on oil prices as traders fear fresh supply could be coming. WTI saw a false break above the March high on Tuesday, and we continue to suspect many of the supporting factors of oil’s rally have been priced in, meaning the path of least resistance over the near-term is lower.
We can see on the daily chart that the potential retracement we warned of yesterday is now underway. If we have seen a major top then trend support form the December low is a level to keep an eye on for potential support. 110 also makes a likely interim support level.
Momentum has accelerated lower on the hourly chart and close to testing a key support zone just above 110, which comprises of the monthly pivot point and trend support. Perhaps we’ll see a bounce form this level but, should we see evidence of a lower high after any such bounce, we’ll be looking for a break lower. A break below 110 assumes bearish continuation.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.