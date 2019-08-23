So Much for the Summer Doldrums
Joe Perry August 23, 2019 9:24 PM
This year, the higher volatility may start next week!
Monday is a public holiday in the UK, and the following Monday is a public holiday in the US. Many people take vacation next week, as it is considered to be the “last week of summer”. Markets are traditionally slow during the last week of August, as many people gear up for the ensuing volatility to arrive as people return to their offices after Labor Day. This year, the higher volatility may start next week!
This week started the with much anticipation for today’s Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell. As we wrote earlier, no one was expecting Trump’s tweet storm that sent the markets into a frenzy! And now we have the G-7 this weekend, where Trump surely will not be greeted well be his European counterparts. Many of the European leaders most likely will express their displeasure with the tariffs he has placed not only on China, but also on some European countries.
The DXY was not pleased with Trump’s tweets. It began to move slightly lower after Powell’s speech, however once Trump began trashing China, the DXY moved aggressively. DXY is currently holding support at the 61.8% retracement at 97.58 from August 9th low to todays highs.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The EUR/USD has moved higher 100 pips on day from 1.1053 to 1.1153 and is currently holding below resistance at 1.1162. Next resistance level is 1.1179, the 61.8% retracement level from the August 6th highs to today’s lows.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
S&P 500 is down over 70 handles, breaking trendline support, and the Dow is down over 500 points. The equity markets were hit particularly hard by the tweets, as once again, investors are looking ahead to G-7 this weekend.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Gold also moved much higher after the tweets to near 1528. Resistance is at recent highs at 1535 and support is 1508.75.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
With Trump’s twitching Twitter fingers, G-7 this weekend, low participation on Monday (because of the UK Holiday), AND the possibility of low participation all next week, make sure to be on high alert for increased risk of higher volatility during the last week in August!
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.