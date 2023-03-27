Stock Indices Gain on Moderating Bank Failure Fears
Paul Walton March 27, 2023 8:41 PM
Fears of more failures in US regional banks were allayed after Silicon Valley Bank was purchased by First Citizens BancShares, Inc., easing contagion fears. There’s a cost to the bank failures – many of which were the product of poor decisions. But there’s a bigger cost to be paid by the erosion of confidence in the nation’s banking system. Investors hope that the recent actions by regulators have come a long way toward reinstating confidence in the banking system, although we still likely have some bumpy times ahead. For more detailed market commentary go to StoneX Market Intelligence, https://my.stonex.com/.
Bank shares stabilize
- First Citizens BancShares bought all of SVB’s loans and deposits, while giving the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation equity rights in its stock worth up to $500 million
- First Citizens also has an agreement with regulators to share losses to provide further protection against potential credit losses
- SVB’s failure is expected to cost the FDIC roughly $20 billion
Dollar and Bonds stronger
- The broad S&P 500 index was up 0.6% 3,995, and the tech heavy NASDAQ was flat at 11,822
- The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell to 20.7
- The dollar index rose back to 102.9, off 0.3%, with £/$ 1.23 and €/S 1.08
- Yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rose to 4.00% and 3.53%, respectively\
FOMC speakers on tour …
- This week’s focus should shift to comments from several members of the Federal Open Market Committee – the policy making arm of the Federal Reserve – as they make public comments
- They will all be asked about the health of the US banking system, and the implications of the current instability for monetary policy
- The market is pricing in 75 to 100 basis points of cuts by the end of this year
- The Fed stated at its last meeting that it planned to raise rates at least one or two more times this year, and the market – sticking to its skepticism – is pricing in 35% odds of a rate hike in May, 28% odds of seeing one in June, and a first rate cut to come as early as July
- The market has been wrong about the Fed for the past year, but the strength of its conviction continues to grow
- That means that the Fed will either yield to the market’s expectations, or that the market will once again be disappointed and need to adjust
Commodities mixed, oil stronger
- Crude oil prices were 5.3% higher at midday, back to $73 per barrel
- The grain and oilseed sector are mostly higher as well
- Gold was off 1.4% at $1,957, indicating lower fear in markets
US real economy still strong
- Factory activity expanded modestly in Texas this month, after contracting in February, but other signals were mixed
- New orders for the Dallas Fed district were negative for the tenth consecutive month, but capacity utilization improved modestly
- Overall perceptions of business conditions continued to deteriorate in March, although the outlook for future conditions was slightly less negative this month
Chinese profits contract
- Today’s profit data out of China numbers do not speak well for a rebound of China’s economy following Covid
- China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported 17.5% decline in profits during the same two-month period
- Industrial profits contracted by 23% in the first two months of this year, according to our Shanghai office, well below market expectations of a 5% contraction
Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist.
Read more of Arlan’s thoughts at StoneX Market Intelligence at https://my.stonex.com/
