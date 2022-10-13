The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
Matt Simpson October 14, 2022 2:49 AM
The ASX has been swept higher with Wall Street’s short-covering rally and snapped its 5-day decline. But does that make it a bullish move?
The ASX 200 has risen around 1.7% at the time of writing after US indices rallied despite the stronger than expected inflation report from the US. Energy stocks have taken the lead with the sector rising 3.8% as they track oil prices higher, and all 11 ASX sectors have posted gains for the day so far. We can’t help but be a little suspicious of the rally, given it is likely fuelled by Wall Street’s short covering. But markets never move in a straight line and must move counter to their own trends once in a while, which leaves the potential for some further upside – at least over the near-term.
ASX 200 weekly chart:
We can see on the weekly chart that ASX 200’s decline from 7324.8 ha once again found support at the 38.2% Fibonacci ratio between the 2020 low and ATH (al-time high). A bullish engulfing candle formed last week which closed above its 200-week MA, and that same MA provided support earlier this week. It was also one of the few major indices to hold above its June low (unlike Wall Street), which made it a prime candidate for a bounce should bearish sentiment east. The question now is whether it can break above the October high of 6828.3.
ASX trading volumes are on the ow side today (so far):
The baulk of the day’s volume has been in the first 15 minutes of trade, where the index leapt higher to close its gap with the SPI 200. Sure, it’s holding on to those gains – but at the same time buying has slowed to a trickle as the index trades within a tight range on relatively low volumes. I’m not betting on an imminent break of the October high just yet, especially when it seemingly down to traders ‘selling the rumour and buying the fact’ after another hotter-than-liked inflation print from the US.
ASX 200 daily chart:
Support has been found around the weekly and monthly pivot points, although the 50-day EMA has capped as resistance today. Due to the lower trading volumes for today’s rally and the fact it has been driven by Wall Street’s short-covering rally, range-trading strategies are preferred between the approximate 6600 – 6530 range.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.