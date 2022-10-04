The RBA hikes by 25pb – not the 50bp expected, ASX rallies
Matt Simpson October 4, 2022 5:15 AM
The RBA delivered their sixth consecutive hike today, although at a slower pace than the consensus had pencilled in.
Highlights from the RBA’s cash rate statement
- Inflation is expected to peak later this year and then decline back towards the 2–3 per cent range.
- Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case.
- The Bank's central forecast is for CPI inflation to be around 7¾ per cent over 2022, a little above 4 per cent over 2023 and around 3 per cent over 2024.
- An important source of uncertainty continues to be the behaviour of household spending.
- …the full effects of higher interest rates yet to be felt in mortgage payments.
- Price stability is a prerequisite for a strong economy and a sustained period of full employment.
- The Board expects to increase interest rates further over the months ahead, but it is not on a pre-set path.
The RBA hiked rate by 25bp to 2.6% - their highest level in 9 years, although this was below expectations of 50bp. Still, they have now hiked rates by 250bp since their record low of 0.1% in April. Its’ the most aggressive tightening cycle we’ve seen from the RBA as they play catch-up with other central banks, yet already that trajectory is dying down.
The fact the RBA didn't hike by 50bp really shows that they're nervous about rocking the economic boat - with household budgets remaining ‘an important source of uncertainty’, and the full effect of higher mortgage rates yet to be felt.
As mentioned in their September statement, inflation is expected to be “around 7.75% over 2022”, which is still more than 2.5 times the current cash rate. Yet as Philip Lowe said during his subsequent testimony to parliament on September the 8th, inflation expectations are around 2.5% and it makes more sense to base policy adjustments relative to inflation expectations over the current inflation level. Let’s hope he’s right.
Breakeven rates – which are a market proxy for inflation expectations – are below the current cash rate, which suggests the policy is restrictive. And as long as inflation expectations remain capped, the case for the RBA to pause and perhaps even confirm the end of their tightening cycle increases.
A recent poll tipped the RBA to hike rates to 3.35% (or higher) by the year end. And with two meetings left on the calendar this year it seems economists favour a single 25bp hike at their November and December meeting. But I suspect we may even see the RBA pause in December and reassess in February, which leaves a 25bp hike in November and for rates to sit at 3.1% by the year end.
The ASX extends its rally post RBA meeting
It’s been a solid session so far for the ASX 200 with the local market opening at the day’s low and now sitting proudly at the day’s high. Even bears need to take a break from profits once in a while, and the short-covering rally which began on Wall Street has clearly helped support the ASX today. In fact the ASX has outplayed its US counterparts by holding above the June low and not entering a technical bear market. So if this is the beginning of a risk-on bounce, the ASX may be the better bet for bulls over the S&P 500.
A bullish divergence formed on the stochastic oscillator as the market rallied form the June low. A move back towards 7,000 / the 200-day EMA may not be out of the question, so we prefer to seek dips until sentiment sours once more.
AUD/USD 4hour chart:
The Aussie remains within an established downtrend and within a wider bearish channel on the 4-hour chart. The 50 bar-EMA is capping as resistance on the 4-hour chart and a potential symmetrical triangle is forming beneath the monthly pivot point. Given the Fed remain hawkish with a higher base rate and the RBA are taking their foot off of the gas, the bias remains bearish and we prefer to see breaks of new lows of seek bearish reversals around resistance.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.