The yen falls with soft industrial output, USD/JPY eyes 129
Matt Simpson May 31, 2022 2:00 AM
Weak industrial data for Japan, hawkish comments from the Fed’s Waller and increased appetite for risk has seen the yen weaken in today’s Asian session.
Industrial output fell -1.3% in April compared with -0.2% expected. It didn’t come as a huge surprise though, given output from South Korea fell -3.3% - its fastest contraction since the pandemic, around 90 minutes beforehand. And that makes industrial output yet another weak data print for Japan’s Q2 GDP, alongside a wider trade deficit.
Too soon to talk of a ‘smooth exit’ from BOJ’s loose policy
Whilst Kuroda spoke of a smooth exit from the BOJ’s ultra-loose policy last week, the figures don’t back that up any time soon. And that means bad data for Japan is good for the likes of AUD/JPY and USD/JPY.
Hawkish comments from the Fed’s Christopher Waller saw USD/JPY catch a bid at the open. With
100-bps of hikes expected over the next two Fed meetings and the BOJ firmly backing a weaker yen, the policy divergence is still very much in play. Add higher equity markets and China reopening into the mix, and we have the ideal backdrop for carry trades to rise further.
129 up next for USD/JPY?
Price action suggests we’re amidst a trend reversal or at least a correction against its fall from 131. A bullish divergence formed on the four-hour chart before prices broke above the bearish channel, then found support at the 200-bar eMA.
We’ve seen clear range-expansion today after Waller’s comments and weak IP data from Japan. Our initial target of 128.30 was met quite quickly, but we now see the potential for a run to 129. If prices retrace from 128.30 then perhaps 128 or 127.85 can provide support ahead of its next leg higher to the 129 resistance zone.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.