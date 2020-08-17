This Week's Big Earnings and Market Forecast
Jason Lubin August 17, 2020 3:46 PM
Is the S&P headed for a new high?
On Tuesday, Walmart (WMT), the retail giant, is awaited to post second quarter EPS of $1.25 compared to $1.27 a year ago on revenue of $135 billion vs $130.4 billion last year. The expected move based on front-month options is 5.3%, the last time the Co reported earnings the stock declined 2.1%. Technically speaking, the RSI is above 70. It could mean either that the stock is in a lasting uptrend or just overbought and therefore bound to correct (look for bearish divergence in this case). The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 246.45 and 217.1).
Same day, Home Depot (HD), the home improvement specialty retailer, is likely to unveil second quarter EPS of $3.48 vs $3.17 last year on sales of $33.6 billion compared to $30.8 billion a year ago. The Co is also anticipated to move up or down by 5.3% based on options volatility. The Stock slid 3% after they last reported earnings. From a chartist's point of view, price remains supported by its 20-day moving average in an uptrend. The MACD is positive and above its signal line. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 265.72 and 255.71).
On Wednesday, Nvidia (NVDA), a leading designer of graphics processors, is expected to announce second quarter EPS of $1.97 compared to $1.24 a year ago on revenue of $3.6 billion vs $2.6 billion last year. Traders are anticipating a move around 9.4%. The stock gained 2.9% after last earnings were reported. From a technical point of view, the RSI is above its neutrality area at 50. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is trading above both its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 427.57 and 397.93).
Same day, Target (TGT), a leading general merchandise discount retailer is anticipated to release second quarter EPS of $1.48 vs $1.82 last year on sales of $19.4 billion compared to $18.4 Billion a year ago. Target may move 6.8% on earnings compared to a drop of 2.9% after Q1. Looking at a daily chart, the stock broke above key resistance at 128.6 that has now become support. An uptrend may be in play. The MACD is above its signal line and positive. The configuration is positive. Moreover, the stock is above its 20 and 50 day MA (respectively at 124.74 and 121.51).
Looking at the S&P 500 CFD on a 30 minute chart, the index has continued to rise and is currently holding just below its all time high of 3397.00. The index will likely chop around before attempting to retest the 3397.00 level. If price reaches and breaks the record high, the index will probably continue upwards to 3422.00. Even if the index pulls back we could see a bounce off of 3355.00 or 3326.00.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.