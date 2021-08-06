Two trades to watch: Gold, WTI Oil
Fiona Cincotta August 6, 2021 7:38 AM
Gold heads lower ahead of US non farm payroll, a strong print could boost bets that the Fed will move to taper support sooner. WTI oil rises but is set for its largest weekly decline since October as COVID fears drag.
Gold ahead of Non farm payrolls
Gold prices are extending losses on Friday for a second straight session amid a stronger US Dollar. The precious metal is set to lose 0.7% so far this week.
Demand for the US Dollar received a boost from Fed speakers this week who revived expectations of the Federal Reserve normalizing monetary policy.
The US Dollar was also receiving safe haven demand amid rising COVID delta cases both in the US and China.
All eyes to the non farm payroll. Expectations are for 870k new jobs and the unemployment rate to tick lower to 5.7%. A stronger report could boost the prospect of a more hawkish Fed and see investors sellout of non-yielding gold.
Where next for Gold prices?
Gold fell through is ascending trendline dating back to late June. It trades below its 50 and 200 sma on the daily chart and the 50 sma appears to be on track to cross below the 200 sma, a death cross, a bearish signal.
The RSI is also pointing lower and in bearish territory favouring further downside.
Immediate support can be seen at 1790 last week’s low. A break below here could open the door to a deeper selloff to 1750.
On the upside, gold bulls must retake the ascending trendline resistance at 1805 in order to attack 1819 the 50 & 200 sma which could prove a tough nut to crack.
Oil rises but set for heavy weekly losses
Oil is on the rise but is heading for its largest weekly loss since October amid rising concerns over the delta covid variant. WTI trades down 6.5% across the week.
Both the US & China, the two largest oil consumers in the world are experience a surge in covid cases. China has imposed travel restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of COVID. Whilst new daily cases in the US are at the highest level in 6 months.
Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have offered some support to oil prices amid cross border hostilities between Iran & Israel.
Baker Hughes rig count numbers due later today, in addition to non farm payrolls will be in focus.
Where next for WTI oil prices?
WTI crude oil has sold off across the week finding support on the 100 sma at 6700 rebounding higher. The RSI is just below 50 but pointing higher supporting the rebound.
Oil bulls will need to retake 70.00 psychological level and 7050 high 4 July in order to retake the 50 sma at 7150 and power higher.
It would take a move below the 100 sma at 67.22 for sellers to gain traction and head towards 65.00 July 20 low.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.