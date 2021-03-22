UK data dump could trigger move in GBP
Joe Perry March 22, 2021 7:04 PM
If trading the GBP pairs, watch for volatility around the data this week.
This week the UK will release a barrage of economic data that could fire up the GBP, as it is up against some key levels. At last week’s BOE meeting, the central bank said they will not tighten until they see significant progress being made in eliminating spare capacity and achieving the 2% inflation target sustainably. This week’s data may provide the markets some direction as to if the economy is moving towards the BOE’s goals! Below are the more important UK releases this week:
Claimant Count Change (FEB):
- Although there are a few parts to the jobs data to be released on Tuesday, the Claimant Change is the most recent, and therefore, most important. Expectations are for -17,000 people claiming unemployment benefits vs -20,000 in January (however the number had increased to 1.4 million since the pandemic began).
CPI (FEB):
- Expectations are for a rise of +0.5% MoM vs -0.2% in January. The YoY number is expected to by +0.8% vs +0.7% prior. The Core CPI is expected to rise +0.5% MoM vs -0.5% in January. However, the YoY number is expected to be unchanged at 1.4%.
Markit/CIPS Manufacturing PMI Flash (MAR):
- The manufacturing sector has been holding up well during the lockdowns and Brexit. Expectations are for a decrease to 55 from 55.1 in February. The reading has not been below the contraction/expansion 50 level since June 2020.
Markit/CIPS Services PMI Flash (MAR):
- The service sector hasn’t fared as well as the manufacturing sector over the last few months. However, expectations are for a rise to 51 for March vs 49.5 in February. This would be the first reading above the contraction/expansion 50 level since October 2020.
After a nice rally dating back to November of last year, GBP/USD has been in a consolidation pattern between 1.3800 and 1.4000.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Stronger data could thrust the Pound back towards recent highs and channel trendline resistance near 1.4241. Worse than expected data could push the pair below the bottom of the channel and horizontal support near 1.3755.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The pair has been moving lower since December 2020 and finally found support at 0.8533. EUR/GBP bounced over the weekend and has taken out a short-term, downward sloping trendline above 0.8584 and came to a halt near the 50% retracement level from the February 26th highs to the March 18th lows, near 0.8632.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Stronger than expected data could push the pair below recent support at 0.8533 towards the Fibonacci extensions from the February 24th lows to the February 26th highs at 0.8485 (127.2%) and 0.8416 (161.8%). Horizontal support below crosses at 0.8284. Weaker data could push EUR/GBP above the February 26th highs at 0.8736. However, notice the sideways price action over the last 2 weeks allowed the RSI to return to neutral, which now allows the pair to move lower without the RSI in oversold territory.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
If trading the GBP pairs, watch for volatility around the data this week. Some GBP pairs have been consolidating for 2 weeks. Much stronger or weaker data could take out stops on either side of the ranges and allow these pairs to run!Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.