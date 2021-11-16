UK jobs data lifts BoE rate hike bets, inflation data next
Fiona Cincotta November 16, 2021 12:03 PM
The UK labour market showed resilience as the furlough scheme ended, calming fears at the BoE.
Pound rises after strong data
The UK jobs market has proved to be resilient as the government’s furlough scheme came to an end, easing some concerns at the BoE and boosting the pound.
The number of employees on staff payroll rose by 160,000 in October, taking the total number of staff on payrolls to 29.3 million, above pre-pandemic levels. Furthermore, the number of people claiming unemployment benefit also fell by 14.9k.
The UK unemployment rate also ticked lower to 4.3% in the three months to September its lowest level since July 2020. Meanwhile UK average weekly earnings were 5.8% higher compared to the three months to September a year earlier.
The data suggests that the jobs market has so far comfortably absorbed those released from the furlough scheme as it expired on September 20th.
BoE governor Andrew Bailey had highlighted uncertainties over the labour market and how it will perform as the furlough scheme came to an end as a motive to not hike interest rates last month.
The question is now whether one months’ worth of data is sufficient to calm nerves at the BoE for a rate hike at the December meeting. The fact that GBP has strengthened reflects the greater probability of a rate increase.
Whilst the BoE emphasized jobs as a key and a healthy labor market as a condition for hiking interest rates, that is only part of the story.
Inflation set to rise higher
UK inflation data is due tomorrow. Expectations are for CPI to rise to 3.9% YoY in October, a big jump up from 3.1% in September. Meanwhile core inflation is expected to rise to 3.1% in October, up from 2.9%.
The BoE expect inflation to continue rising to wards 5% by the end of the year. Andrew Bailey also commented that he is uncomfortable with the inflation at current levels.
So, with the labour market showing resilience and inflation expected to surge higher could the BoE be gearing up for a December rate hike.
This is in sharp contrast to the ECB. Only yesterday ECB President Christine Lagarde pushed back on the chances of a rate hike next year. The central bank divergence could keep EUR/GBP heading lower.
Where next for GBP/EUR?
EURGBP faced rejection at the 200 sma at 0.8590 and is extending its move lower taking testing support at 0.8450. A breakthrough here brings 0.8400 round number and October low. A breach of this level could be key, opening the door towards 0.8280 the February 2020 low.
Onn the flip side, 0.8515 the 50 sma could offer some resistance. Any meaningful recovery would need to retake the 200 sma and falling trendline at 0.8575.
How to trade with FOREX.com
Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:
- Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
- Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
- Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
- Place the trade.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.