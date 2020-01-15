US-China Trade Deal FINALLY Here!!!
Joe Perry January 15, 2020 4:21 PM
After today, markets will try and figure out “What’s next?”.
Today is the day the United States and China have been preparing for…the day the two countries sign “Phase One” of the US-China trade deal. President Trump and the China lead negotiator for the deal, Liu He, will meet in Washington today to formally sign the deal.
The markets already know what Phase One is all about… primarily, larger agriculture purchases by China from the US in exchange for “some” tariff reductions. China also was un-designated by the US as a currency manipulator. However, as my colleague Matt wrote about earlier, tariffs are expected to remain in place. What does that mean for the stock markets and the fx markets moving forward? There have been comments and speculation that “Phase Two” of the deal may not begin to after the US Presidential election in November. As such, the markets may be left in limbo until the election.
Yesterday, when discussing the CPI data we addressed the DXY. We noted how there was a confluence of resistance and it was that it was decision time for the DXY. It is not a surprise that this coincided with the signing of the trade deal, as markets are deciding what to next. If the uncertainty of the trade deal is out of the way and China is longer a “currency manipulator”, one would the value of the US Dollar to weaken as the Chinese Yuan strengthens.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Today the DXY is moving lower, as it could not push through this resistance level. As a result, EUR/USD is pushing higher, back above the downward sloping trendline of the long-term wedge price has been in since the second half of 2018, near 1.1150. The 200 Day Moving Average also comes in near this level at 1.1139.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
The S&P 500 has been moving in an upward sloping channel since early October 2019, and continues to put in new all-time highs, currently near 3300. But one should consider today’s signing could be a “buy the rumor, sell the fact”, as price is currently near the top of the upward sloping trendline of the channel, as well as, the Golden Fib level of 161.8% retracement of the move lower from Q4 2018 near 3335. In addition, the RSI is diverging from price, an indication of a possible reversal.
Source: Tradingview, CME, FOREX.com
After today, markets will try and figure out “What’s next?”. If data confirms that both the US and China are holding up their ends of the deal, stocks may continue to rise and the DXY may continue lower (with USD/CNH). However, if it is determined either side is not living up to expectations, stocks could head lower and the DXY could be on the rise again.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.