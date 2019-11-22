US Data Better than Expected, DXY Making a Delayed Bounce
Joe Perry November 22, 2019 4:22 PM
One thing is certain after watching price action this week. Volatility has been extremely low.
Manufacturing PMI for November released earlier showed that activity increased to 52.2 vs and expectation of 51.5 and 52.3 last. A reading of 50 or greater shows economic expansion, while a reading of below 50 shows economic contraction. In addition, consumer sentiment was better than expected. The Michigan Consumer Sentiment for November was 96.8 vs and expectation of 95.7 and 95.5 previously. This is the highest reading since July. The US consumer seems to be quite content at the moment with stocks near all time highs! Stocks and US Dollar pair were unchanged upon the release.
However currently, DXY is trying to stage a late week rally, after an obnoxiously unchanged week. On a 240-minute chart, the DXY appears to be making a charge above support and trying to retest the 50% retracement level from the highs on October 1st to the lows on October 18th, at 98.38. If price pushes through there, the target of the inverted head and shoulders pattern and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the previously mentioned timeframe comes into place near 98.68.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
As one may expect, as the US Dollar index is headed higher, the EUR/USD is pulling back. The Euro makes up almost two-thirds of the DXY. If EUR/USD can break trough some horizontal support at 1.1030, the 1.1000 is in sight, and so is a confluence of Fibonacci retracement levels near 1.0990 (as well as prior lows). This should prove a tough support area to crack, however if it does, the target for the double top is near 1.0965.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
One thing is certain though after watching the price action this week. Volatility has been extremely low. There needs to be a catalyst to really get these markets moving again. Whether it be Brexit or a US-China trade deal, something needs to happen in order to get the volatility back in the US Dollar currency pairs.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.