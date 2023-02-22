US Housing Market continues to show signs of weakness; USD/JPY
February 22, 2023 4:47 PM
Watching US 10-Year Yields and USD/JPY could give a clue as to the next direction for mortgage rates.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Recent US Existing Home Sales and Mortgage data weaker than expected
- Mortgage Rates are dependent on 10-Year Yields, which are at their highest level in since November 10th
- USD/JPY has a strong correlation with US 10-Year Yields
On Tuesday, the US released Existing Home Sales data for January. The print fell to -0.7% MoM vs an expectation of 2% MoM and a lower December revision from -1.5% MoM to -2.2% MoM. Existing Home Sales have been negative for over a year. The actual number of Existing Home Sales fell to 4,000,000 vs an expectation of 4,100,000 and a prior reading of 4,030,000. This was the twelfth month in a row the data series has decreased and the lowest reading since October 2010. Today’s MBA Mortgage data for the week ending February 17th shows that the slow housing data may continue. Mortgage applications dropped -13.3% vs a prior reading of -7.7%. This was the biggest decrease since the last week of September. As for the MBA Purchase Index, it fell -18.1% to 147.10. This was the lowest reading since May 1995! The reason for the weakness: higher interest rates. The average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgages increased 23bps from the prior week to 6.62%. This was the highest level since mid-November 2022. On Friday, the US will release data for New Homes Sales for January. Expectations are for an increase of only 0.4% MoM vs a December reading of 2.3% MoM. Will the soft housing data for January continue?
Mortgage rates typically follow that of the 10-Year Yield (with a premium). In the chart below, 10-Year Yields have reached their highest level since November 10th at 3.968%. The next resistance level isn’t until the highs from November 8th, 2022 at 4.244%, then the highs from October 21st, 2022 at 4.335%. However, if yields pull back, first support is at the February 17th lows of 3.815%. Below there, the next support is the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the lows of February 2nd to the highs of February 22nd at 3.726%, then the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe at 3.651%.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Mortgage rates aren’t the only asset affected by the 10-Year Yield. Notice in the bottom panel of the chart below on a daily timeframe, USD/JPY and US 10-Year Yields have a correlation coefficient of +0.96. Readings above +0.96 are considered to have a strong correlation. For reference, a reading of +1.00 means that the 2 assets have a perfect positive correlation and move in the same direction 100% of the time. USD/JPY is currently in an ascending wedge. If the pair breaks lower from the ascending wedge, as expected, it could pull back to the target at 129.80. If the correlation holds, this will pull 10-Year Yields lower with it. Below there, USD/JPY could fall to the lows of February 2nd at 128.08, then the lows from January 16th at 127.12. However, if the pair moves higher, it could bring 10-Year Yields higher with it. First resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of October 21st, 2022 to the lows of January 16th at 136.66. Above there, the highs from December 15th, 2022 sit at 138.35, then the 50% retracement from the previously mentioned timeframe at 139.58.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Recent US housing data has come in weaker than expected due to the increase in mortgage rates, which are influenced by the increase in the US 10-Year Yield. USD/JPY are also correlation with US 10-Year Yields. Therefore, watching US 10-Year Yields and USD/JPY could give a clue as to the next direction for mortgage rates.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.