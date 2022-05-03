US open: Stocks hold steady as 2-day FOMC meeting to begin
Fiona Cincotta May 3, 2022 1:51 PM
US stocks are set for a quiet open with earnings in focus, as the two day FOMC meeting kicks off later.
US futures
Dow futures -0.03 % at 33066
S&P futures -0.01% at 4157
Nasdaq futures -0.05% at 13075
In Europe
FTSE +1.2% at 7516
Dax +0.5% at 13970
Euro Stoxx +0.34% at 3740
Stocks edge lower
US stocks are pointing to a milder weaker start on Tuesday following a strong start to the new month yesterday and as investors eye the start of the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting later on.
Yesterday the NASDAQ led the rally higher, closing up 1.6% after booking 13% losses across the month of April on fears of surging inflation and a more aggressive Fed.
The Fed is due to announce its interest rate decision tomorrow and is broadly expected to hike rates by 50 basis points. This movie is pretty much priced in. Thew markets will be more focused on what comes next? Are we looking at more outsized hikes, possibly in June and again in the summer?
The Fed’s next moves are what could see spark movement in the stocks markets. Any fears in the market that the Fed will be hiking rates too quickly could see stocks, particularly high-growth tech stocks come under pressure again.
Today, investors will look ahead to the release of US factory orders and JOLTS jobs openings, which are expected to confirm that there are still over 11 million job vacancies underscoring just how tight the labour market is.
In corporate news:
Earnings continue to come in thick and fast with Pfizer reporting before the open and the likes of Starbucks, Airbnb and AMD reporting after the close
Where next for the S&P 500 ?
The S&P500 has been trending lower, it trades below its falling trendline, below its 50 & 100sma. The price fell to a 2022 low yesterday at 4060 before rebounding back over 4150. The RSI points to further losses. Immediate support can be seen at 4140 the March 11 low, ahead of 4115 the February low ahead of 4060 the 2022 low. A break below here could see sellers gain traction. On the flip side, buyers would be looking for a move over 4220 the January low and 4300 the late April high to expose the 50 sma.
FX markets USD falls, EUR rises
USD is pausing for a breath after rising to an almost 20 year high in the previous session. Expectations of a hawkish Fed have lifted the greenback as the two-day FOMC meeting begins today.
GBP/USD has risen back over 1.2550 as the pound capitalizes on the weaker USD after manufacturing PMI was upwardly revised for April to 55.8, up from 55.5 preliminary read and well ahead of the 55.3 forecast.
EUR/USD is rebounding higher from 1.05 after record higher PPI inflation data. Producer prices rose to 36.8% YoY up from 31.5% and also a record high. The data comes ahead of a speech by ECB governor Christine Lagarde, who could be prevented from sounding too hawkish amid fears of a recession in Europe.
GBP/USD +0.4% at 1.2540
EUR/USD +0.2% at 1.0540
Oil falls on demand concerns
Oil prices are edging lower on Tuesday as concerns over the demand outlook in China amid rising COVID cases and tighter lockdown restrictions, overshadowed a possible European oil embargo on Russia.
With Beijing reporting an increasing number of new cases and mass testing, concerns are rising over the demand outlook for the world’s largest oil importer. Authorities in China are showing no signs of letting up on the strict zero-COVID policy. It’s looking increasingly likely that Beijing will see a similar fate to Shanghai.
Meanwhile, on the supply side, a potential EU embargo on Russian oil will keep oil prices supported. Russian oil is already absent from the market and as long as the threat of a ban on Russian oil exists, oil will remain supported at around $100.
API inventory data is due later. Expectations are for crude inventories to fall by 1.2 million barrels.
WTI crude trades -0.3% at $101.20
Brent trades -0.4% at $104.52
Looking ahead
15:00 US JOLTS job openings
15:00 US Factory orders
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.