US Open: Stocks rise cautiously ahead of a key week for risk events
Fiona Cincotta March 6, 2023 1:49 PM
Stocks head cautiously higher ahead of a busy week which sees Fed Chair Powell testify before Congress and Friday's NFP.
US futures
Dow futures +0.17% at 33450
S&P futures +0.3% at 4057
Nasdaq futures +0.5% at 12355
In Europe
FTSE -0.57% at 7930
Dax 0.2% at 15670
- Stocks rise in March after weak February
- Tesla rises after more price cuts
- EURUSD holds steady after weak retail sales
- Oil falls after weak China GDP projection
March sees a strong start after a weak February
US stocks pointing to mild gains on the open amid a cautious market mood as investors look ahead to a big week for risk events. This week sees Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Congress and the February non-farm payroll report. Together these events could set expectations for future rate hikes and set the tone in the market for the next few weeks until the US FOMC meeting.
After weakness across February as the markets repositioned for more rate hikes for longer, there now finally seems to be an acceptance that the Fed could need to continue acting aggressively to bring down stubbornly high inflation. The S&P500 lost 2.6% in February and trades 1.9% higher in March so far, a typically strong month for US equities.
Today US factory orders are due to be released and are expected to show that orders fell -1.8% in January after rising 1.8% in December.
Corporate news
Tesla rises pre-market after the EV maker announce more price cuts to some of its premium models. The Model S price will be cut by 4% and the more expensive Model X by 9%.
Apple rises pre-market after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on the iPhone maker with a buy rating, saying that it could rally by more than 30% on the back of its services business.
Where next for the S&P500?
The S&P500 closed above the 200 sma on Thursday and extended gains above the 100 sma and the rising trend line resistance in a bullish signal. This combined with the receding bearish bias on the MACD keeps buyers hopeful of further gains. Buyers are testing resistance at 4050 the Friday 10 low, with a rise above here brining 4100 the round number, and 4150, the December high into play. On the flip side, a fall below the rising trendline resistance turned support could see the price test the 200 sma at 3940. A break below 3920 creates a lower low.
FX markets – USD steady, AUD falls
The USD is holding steady after losses last week in cautious trade ahead of a big week for the USD. Fed Chair Powell and US jobs data are likely to set the direction of the USD for the coming weeks until the March FOMC meeting.
EUR/USD is clinging to gains just below 1.0650 after eurozone retail sales rose by less than expected in January to 0.3% MoM, up from -2.7%. Expectations had been for a rebound to 1%. Stubbornly high prices continue to impact the consumer. Eurozone Sentix investor confidence also fell by more than expected dropping to -11.1 in March, down from -8.0
AUD/USD is falling, dragged lower by the Chinese yuan after China’s GDP forecast disappointed at 5%, below the 5.3% expected. Attention will now turn to the RBA meeting, where the central bank is expected to raise rates for a 10th straight meeting. Hints that the RBA could hike again in Q2 could lift the AUD.
EUR/USD +19% at 1.0615
AUD/USD -0.64% at 0.6725
Oil drops on China growth concerns
Oil prices fooling at the start of the week, reversing games from the previous week amid the ongoing tug-of-war between China reopening and fed jitters.
Upbeat data from China, the world’s largest importer of oil, has helped oil prices climb higher over the past four weeks. However, over the weekend, China set a lower-than-expected GDP projection of 5%, below the 5.3% expected. Weaker expected growth in China hurts the oil demand outlook.
Today’s drop in oil prices comes after oil jumped on Friday on rumors that the UAE was considering leaving OPEC.
Looking ahead, attention will be on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, where he could provide clues on the future path of rate hikes. Higher interest rates mean slower growth which could hurt the oil demand in the US, the world’s largest oil consumer.
WTI crude trades -1.4% at $77.50
Brent trades at +0.45% at $84.43
Looking ahead
15:00 US factory orders
15:00 CAD Ivey purchasing PMI
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.