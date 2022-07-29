US open: Stocks rise despite PCE inflation rising
Fiona Cincotta July 29, 2022 1:57 PM
Upbeat earnings from Apple and Amazon helped stocks higher, even as inflation continues to rise.
US futures
Dow futures +0.10% at 31910
S&P futures +0.53% at 3916
Nasdaq futures +0.7% at 12269
In Europe
FTSE +0.66% at 7360
Dax +1.01% at 13190
Euro Stoxx +1.2% at 3610
Apple Amazon impress
US stocks are set to open higher and are set for weekly gains thanks to strong earnings from tech giants Amazon and Apple.
Indices are set for the second straight week of gains, boosted by broadly upbeat corporate earnings, even as the Fed hikes rates by 75 basis points and US GDP contracted for a second straight quarter putting the US in a technical recession.
Data from Europe also helped to boost sentiment after the Eurozone avoided negative growth in the second quarter, even as inflation rose.
Inflation in the US was also under the spotlight with core PCE data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge coming in higher than expected at 4.8% YoY, up from 4.7%. Still with two months until the next Fed meeting, equity markets took the reading in its stride, particularly as spending remained strong.
Separately President Biden and China’s Xi reportedly spoke for two hours over the phone, suggesting that relations between the two leaders could be improving.
In corporate news:
Amazon trades 11% higher after posting its second consecutive quarterly loss but posted strong earnings. Sales rose 7% in the three months to June to $121 billion, which marked one of the slowest growth periods in history, although it was still better than forecast. Amazon reported a quarterly loss of $2 billion against a profit of $7.8 billion in the same period a year earlier. Amazon’s strong revenue guidance also reassured Wall Street.
Apple is also rising pre-market after beating on revenue and profits. Apple recorded revenue of $83 billion despite high inflation.
Where next for the S&P500?
The S&P500 has run into resistance at the 100 sma at 4100, round number and May 19 high. The RSI is bullish supporting further upside. Buyers need to break over 4100 to bring 4200 into play the June high. On the flip side, failure to break over 4100, could see the price slip lower to support which can be seen at 3940, the June 27 high, and at 3910 the 50 sma, a break below here could open the door to 3735, the July low.
FX markets – USD falls, EUR rises
The USD continues to fall for a third straight session as investors continue reining in aggressive Fed bets after the Fed meeting this week and after US GDP data showed that the world’s largest economy has slipped into a technical recession.
EURUSD is rising after data revealed that inflation in the region jumped to a fresh record high of 8.9%, ahead of the 8.7% forecast. The hot inflation print will pile pressure on the ECB to hike rates aggressively again in September, after raising rates by 50 basis points this month. German economic growth slowed but managed to remain out of negative at 0% year on year.
GBP/USD is falling after data showed that UK consumer borrowing rose at the fastest pace in three years as the cost-of-living crisis affects more households. Furthermore, the fewest number of mortgages were approved since June 2020, suggesting that the housing market is cooling.
GBP/USD -0.27% at 1.2150
EUR/USD +0.23% at 1.0220
Oil rises across the week
Oil prices are rising and are set for a weekly gain after three straight weeks of losses as the market looks ahead to the OPEC decision next week, with the group expected to dash hopes of higher output.
A source from OPEC+ which includes Russia said that it will keep output unchanged for September. However, given the fact that many producers are already struggling to meet their output quota there almost doesn’t appear much point in upwardly revising. Any decision not to raise output would disappoint President Biden who travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier in the month.
Also helping oil prices higher is the weaker USD and stronger equities. The oil market has seen some choppiness this week as investors weigh up tight supply against fears of falling demand.
WTI crude trades +2.27% at $98.01
Brent trades +2.16% at $103.94
Looking ahead
15:00 Michigan consumer confidence
18:00 Baker Hughes rig count
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.