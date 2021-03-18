US open: yields rise post Fed, tech stocks drop
Fiona Cincotta March 18, 2021 8:48 AM
Tech stocks are pointing to a sharp drop on the open as US bond yields charge higher. US jobless claims miss forecasts.
US futures
Dow futures -0.03% at 32900
S&P futures -0.6% 3938
Nasdaq futures -1.6%% at 13000
In Europe
FTSE -0.25% at 6745
Dax +0.81% at 14721
Euro Stoxx +0.2% at 3858
Learn more about trading indices
Bond yields shoot higher after Fed forecasts 6.5% growth
The Fed kept rates on hold as expected. The Fed also upped GDP forecast to 6.5% this year up from 4.3%. The inflation forecast was also upped to 2.4% from 2%, although the Fed said that this was expected to be temporary.
The Fed doubled down on its accommodative stance. The dot plot was more dovish than expected with most policy members not expecting a rate rise until 2024. Although 7 of the 18 members now expect a rate hike in 2023.
US bond yields have surged on the upgraded growth forecast and have grabbed onto the slight shift in voting at the Fed. Yields om the 10 year hit 1.75% a fresh 13 month high.
US jobless claims miss forecast
The number of people filing for unemployment benefits in the US rose unexpectedly to 770k vs 725k the previous week. This was above the 700k forecast. Despite the blip the US labour market is showing signs of improving as states reopen. The data had little impact on the USD or futures.
Stocks set for a mixed start, tech under pressure
After the S&P500 and the Dow Jones reached fresh all times highs in the previous session, stocks are pointing to a broadly lower start.
The tech sector is once again set to fall lower on the open on the back on the rising yields. High growth tech stocks are particularly sensitive to interest rate expectations.
However, the Dow Jones is pointing higher as cyclicals remain firmly in favour, supported by the Fed’s forecast of super strength economic growth this year.
Stocks in focus
Apple – trades -1.4% in the tech selloff and despite announcing that it could be releasing a new line of iPads as soon as next month.
Tesla – trades -3% pre-market as part of the broader tech selloff and after reports that its most popular model in the UK Model 3 will no longer be covered under the UK government’s subsidy programme. The news comes as Volkswagen & BMW ramp up their EV targets.
Nike – trades -0.6% lower pre-market and is due to report earnings after the close. Nike is expected to release another set of strong earnings as business continues to bounce back from the pandemic. Strong growth from China, the US and from digital sales is expected to underpin the numbers. However guidance will be key particularly with the outlook in Europe as stores start to reopen.
Where next for Nike share price?
After posting strong gains across 2020, the bullish run has run out of steam and the price has been consolidating since the start of the year. The price trades range bound capped by 147 the all time high on the upside and 130 on the lower band.
The price trades towards the upper band of the holding channel, the RSI is indicative of further gains but the 147 resistance is pricing a tough nut to crack. A strong set of numbers could help Nike clear the 147 barrier and target 150 the round number.
Weakness in today’s numbers could see Nike’s share price move back towards 140 the 20 & 50 sma on the daily chart, before targeting 134 and 130.
FX – GBP/USD slips slightly as BoE keeps rates on hold
The US Dollar is pushing higher paring losses from the previous session. The DXY settled -0.5% lower on Wednesday after the Dovish Fed. However, bond yields are on the rise again and the greenback is tracing them higher.
GBP/USD – As expected the Bank of England kept interest rates on hold and the bond buying programme unchanged. The Pound slipped after the BoE said that it will not tighten monetary policy until there is clear evidence that significant progress is being made towards achieving 2% inflation target.
GBP/USD-0.2% at 1.3936
EUR/USD trades -0.4% at 1.1932
Oil extends losses for a fifth straight session
Oil is once again under pressure, slipping lower for a fifth straight session amid an increase in oil inventories, concerns over the deteriorating covid situation in Europe clouding the demand outlook cand on the back of a stronger US Dollar.
Yesterday’s EIA stock pile data showed that crude inventories increase for a fourth straight week after US refineries were forced to shut during an usually cold weather front. Inventories rose by 2.4 million barrels last week disappointing the market. API data earlier in the week had estimated a 1 million barrel draw.
US crude trades -1.1% at $63.94
Brent trades -1% at $67.04
Learn more about trading oil here.
The complete guide to trading oil markets
Looking ahead
There is no high impacting data due to be released.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.