US Yields and USD/JPY moving together; 6J confirms
Joe Perry January 4, 2022 4:30 PM
If the correlation continues to be strong, watch for USD/JPY to continue to move with US 10-year yields
As we wrote yesterday, US Yields and the US Dollar have been surging since the beginning of the new year. As a result, many of the US Dollar pairs, including EUR/USD have taken a hit. What about the traditional correlation markets tend to see, that between the Yen and yields? As of the time of this write, US 10-year yields are at their highest levels in 6 weeks near 1.68% and US 5-year yields are at their highest levels since February 2020, near 1.39%. Therefore, given the usual high negative correlation between yen and yields (positive correlation for yen pairs and yields), shouldn’t yen pairs by near highs?
The correlation coefficient is the statistical measure of strength of the relationship used to compare two assets. The current correlation between USD/JPY and US 10-year yields is currently +0.79. Traders should look for correlations above +0.80 and below -0.80 for them to be considered significant. +0.79 is extremely close and bears watching. If yields continue to move higher, USD/JPY may move higher with it. The USD/JPY is currently trading near the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the highs of November 24th, 2021 to the lows of November 30th, 2021, near 116.30. This is the highest level since January 2017. Resistance above is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 117.34 and then the highs of January 2017 at 118.66. Support below is at the previous highs of 115.52, then today’s lows at 115.27. Below there, USD/JPY could fall to the 50 Day Moving Average near 114.02. Notice that the RSI is in overbought territory which indicates prices may be ready for a pullback.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
When there is a correlation coefficient that is on the borderline between being “significant” or not, it’s always best to check other sources for confirmation. For USD/JPY, one chart to look at is that of the Japanese Yen Futures, or 6J. Notice that the chart is the inverse of USD/JPY because it is in yen terms and not US Dollar terms. The correlation coefficient is -0.80, which is considered significant. Price tested the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the November 24th lows to the November 30th highs, near 0.008602. The next level of support is at the 161.8% Fibonacci extension of the same timeframe, at 0.008524. Resistance is at the previous lows near 0.008657 and today’s highs of 0.008678.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
The move in US yields over the last 2 days has taken USD/JPY along with it for the ride. The correlation coefficient on the daily timeframe is borderline as to whether it is significant. However, if traders look at the Yen futures contract, or 6J, they can see that the front month contract has already reached the -0.80 level, giving more confidence to the significance of the correlation between the US 10-year yields and the cash pair. If this relationship holds, watch for USD/JPY to continue to move with US 10-year yields!
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.