USDCAD Pulled Back from 17Year Highs Last Week but Bulls Remain in Control
Matt Weller, CFA, CMT March 30, 2020 2:14 PM
When it comes to the FX market, no major currency is more correlated with oil prices than the Canadian dollar.
Amidst the ongoing spread of COVID-19 over the weekend, with global cases reaching 740k+ and poised to eclipse 1,000,000 this week, risk assets are mixed in Monday’s trading. After a slightly bearish close for Asian indices, European and US stock markets are in positive territory. Gold is ticking lower, though Treasury bonds still remain in high demand, with the benchmark 10-year treasury yield falling 5bps to 0.64% as of writing.
Without a doubt, today’s most interesting move is in the oil market, where WTI is trading down -5% to flirt with an 18-year low below $20. Even news that US President Trump would be calling Vladamir Putin to discuss oil prices (a potential precursor to convincing Russia and/or Saudi Arabia to cut production) failed to push prices back higher.
When it comes to the FX market, no major currency is more correlated with oil prices than the Canadian dollar. Therefore, it’s not surprising to see that the loonie is the weakest major currency on the day, and the move is particularly pronounced against the US dollar, the day’s strongest major currency, with USD/CAD rallying over 1.4% already:
Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital
Looking ahead, the recent trends in both oil prices and the loonie itself point to the potential for more strength in USD/CAD this week. Despite a nearly 600-pip peak-to-trough drawdown last week, the pair has still only retraced about 38.2% of the year’s rally, signaling that buyers remain in control for now.
With rates bouncing off both the 21-day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, there’s a chance USD/CAD has already seen a near-term bottom form, but if that level breaks, bulls may look to buy near 1.3800, the 50% retracement of the Q1 rally and previous-resistance-turned-support from the May 2017 high. Meanwhile, intraday bulls may want to watch the retracements off the mid-March high for near-term resistance, while the 17-year high near 1.4700 may also provide strong resistance if reached.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.