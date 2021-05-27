USD/JPY higher despite continued weaker than expected US data
Joe Perry May 27, 2021 6:55 PM
Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today.
During the month of April, US economic data from NFP and PMIs to Retail Sales and Housing data were all weaker than expected. In addition, inflation and inflation expectations have been higher than expected. Today’s economic data extended that trend. Durable Goods Orders were -1.3% vs an expectation of 0.7%. Pending Home Sales for April were -4.4% vs an expectation of 0.8%! (Even the second look at Q1 GDP was revised lower to 6.4% from 6.5%). However, help may be in the way in terms of May data. The US Markit PMI flash data released last week were all better than expected. In addition, with the May NFP data release on June 4th, April’s awful 266,000 must be revised up, right? (Expectations for the May NFP are currently 610,000.)
Despite the continued bad data, USD/JPY is on a tear higher today. The pair began moving higher in early January and broke out of a descending wedge, eventually reaching its target at 108.16 on March 5th. USD/JPY continued higher and reached 110.97 on March 31st before pulling back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from that same time period, near 107.73. Price then consolidated in a symmetrical triangle pattern.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Price broke higher today as price reached the apex of the triangle. On a 240-minute timeframe, USD/JPY broke above the downward sloping trendline of the triangle and even through resistance at 109.78! Horizontal resistance is above at 110.39 and then the March 31st highs at 110.97. Support is just pips below at the recent resistance of 109.78, before the top trendline of the triangle near 109.40. Support below there is at the bottom, upward sloping trendline of the channel near 108.75. Notice that the RSI has moved into overbought territory, an indication USD/JPY may be ready for a pullback.
Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com
Traditionally, weaker than expected US data would send USD/JPY lower, but that is not the case today. Month end buying and higher interest rates today may helping push the pair higher. However, with the RSI in overbought territory, the pair may be ready for a pullback, especially after tomorrow’s month end fix!
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.