VOLATILITY ALERT The taper is coming
Joe Perry September 22, 2021 6:17 PM
The FOMC hinted today that moderation in the bond-buying pace “MAY soon be warranted”
Although not a surprise to anyone, the FOMC hinted today that moderation in the bond-buying pace “MAY soon be warranted”. Understanding Fed semantics, the markers seemed to focus on the word “May” to mean “May, or May Not”. Therefore, the statement is “as expected”. With an “as expected” statement, stocks moved higher and the US Dollar moved lower.
SPX 500 – 5 minute
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
US Dollar Index (DXY) – 5 minute
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
However, notice in the charts above that price reversed about 30 minutes after the statement was released. There was a straightforward surprise in Fed Chairman’s Press Conference that followed, “Language in the statement is meant to flag bar for taper could be met as soon as next meeting”. In addition, he followed up with, “Many of the FOMC feel substantial further progress test on employment has been met. My own view is that it is all but met”. And one more statement that “tapering could conclude in the middle of next year”. This is the most hawkish the Fed has been since the beginning of the pandemic.
What is the US Dollar Index (DXY)?
But did stocks care? Nope. Buy the dip has been the war cry since the beginning of the pandemic and stock markets obliged at the day’s open. However, the S&P 500 was violently unchanged for the last 2 hours of trading.
SPX 500 – 30 minute
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
US Dollar reacted differently! The DXY moved aggressively higher from 92.99 to 93.51 and continued to trade near the highs of the day into the close. As one may expect, if the Fed is to begin tapering, the US Dollar should move higher (less Dollars in the system equals higher prices). In addition, the FOMC noted that inflation had been higher than they thought it would be earlier in the year and expected inflation to be 4.2% at the end of the year! This is another reason for the DXY to maintain its bid. Watch for this to be the theme moving forward.
US Dollar Index (DXY) – 30 minute
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
With other risks in play, such as the Evergrande saga and the US debt ceiling debate, US stock may have a tough time continuing higher. There is a lot of resistance above, including the gap from this past weekend, the 50% retracement level from the September 6th highs to Monday’s lows near 4421.25, and the 50 Day Moving Average(not shown) at 4430, just to name a few. Support is at the day’s low of 4321.25 and then Monday’s low of 4293.25.
SPX 500 – 240 minute
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
With an “as expected” statement and a hawkish Fed presser, stock indices and the US Dollar were extremely volatile into the end of the day. In theory, with the Fed hinting at a taper and higher inflation forecasts, US stock indices should move lower and the DXY should move higher. Watch for continued volatility as we head towards the weekend.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex and commodity futures, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to Forex.com or GAIN Capital refer to GAIN Capital Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.