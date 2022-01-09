Weekly COT Report: Sterling extends short-covering rally
Matt Simpson January 10, 2022 2:57 AM
The British pound was the only major to close higher against the greenback last week, and speculative positioning suggests short covering remains the main driver.
As of Tuesday 4th January 2022
- Traders trimmed their net-long exposure to the US dollar by -$0.27 billion, taking bullish exposure down slightly to +$19.5 billion
- Long exposure to the US dollar rose to its highest level since October 2019 (although it is just at a 5-week high if adjusted for open interest)
- NZD futures were net short for a fourth week and traders were their most bearish on the Kiwi dollar since June 2020
- Short exposure to GBP futures fell for a second consecutive week as its short-covering rally resumed
This content will only appear on Forex websites! Read our guide on how to interpret the weekly COT report
Sterling extends short-covering rally for a second week
Traders remain net-short GBP futures, as they have done for over 9-weeks now. Yet more may be gleaned from looking at the inflection point of gross short exposure, as bearish positioning appeared to hit a sentiment extreme back in early December. Gross shorts have been trimmed for five consecutive weeks, and gross longs have been increased the past two as prices have rallied. So GBP now appears to be in a corrective phase on the weekly chart as traders reconsider their grim view of the Omicron variant, as it may not turn out to be as dire as originally feared one month ago.
Traders remain pessimistic on the Kiwi dollar
Considering RBNZ remain a relatively hawkish central bank it’s a little surprising to see NZD at net-short exposure with large speculators. But then we do have a hawkish Fed to contend with over the coming months, at which point we suspect yield differentials will matter again and favour NZD over USD. Over the near-term we note that gross shorts sit around 20k contract, and this is a level which has held fairly steady since November, so we have an initial clue that bears could being to lose momentum. That said, gross longs are also at their lowest level since April 2020 (and trending lower) so we’d want to see a pickup of long interest before calling a reversal on the weekly charts, but this is something to consider over the coming weeks or months.
As of Tuesday 4th January 2022
- Net-long exposure to copper futures rose for a second consecutive week
- Traders increased net-long exposure to silver futures to a 5-week high, although bearish price action since the report was compiled suggests many (if not all of these new longs) have been closed out
- Bullish interest also rose on platinum futures, with net-long exposure rising to a 6-week high
Copper bulls return to the table?
As noted above, net-long exposure to copper futures rose for a second consecutive week. Whilst it is still early days, we like how gross shorts have remained steady (lack of fresh bearish interest), and how the renewed bullish interest backs up our longer-term view that a base has been built around $4 in August and e we anticipate a breakout from its multi-month sideways range. What we would like to see in the weeks ahead to reaffirm this view is for bearish interest to decline whilst new longs continue to be initiated.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.