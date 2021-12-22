What’s in store for EUR/USD into yearend?
Joe Perry December 22, 2021 4:32 PM
EUR/USD posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level
End of year markets can be extremely difficult to trade. EUR/USD is no exception. On one hand they can be extremely quiet as many big money funds have wrapped up trading for the year. Why risk losing profits as we head into the last two trading weeks of the year? These funds may have even been out of the market before the central bank meetings last week due to the uncertainty! However, on the other hand, there can also bursts of volatility due to the illiquid markets. If someone, such as a trader for a pension fund, needs to get a position on in a product, he or she can move the markets, as there may not be many traders on the opposite side of the trade. Therefore, when trading at year end, it is best to take a longer-term view of the markets. If traders use smaller positions and wider stops, they are less likely to get taken out by any volatility.
EUR/USD has been moving in a downward sloping channel since reaching May 26th. However, the pair posted a false breakdown at the bottom trendline of the channel in late November near the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of March 2020 to the high of January 2021, at 1.1292. However, since bouncing back into the channel, EUR/USD has been moving sideways between 1.1222 and 1.1383.
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
Trade EUR/USD now: Login or open a new account!
On a 240-minute timeframe, EUR/USD is consolidating in a symmetrical triangle. This makes sense given the quiet nature of trading at this time of year. However, if there is a burst of volatility higher or lower, below are some important levels to watch for price to pause or reverse:
Resistance
- 1.1383/1.1395: This level horizontal resistance from the top of the triangle and the 50% retracement from the highs of November 9th to the lows of November 24th.
- 1.1420: 50 Day Moving Average (see daily)
- 1.1446: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the recently mentioned timeframe
- *1.1490/1.1500:Strong long-term resistance and psychological round number resistance (See daily)
Support
- 1.1182: November 24th lows
- *1.1145: long-term horizontal support dating back to March 2020 (see daily)
- *1.1020: long-term horizontal support dating back to May 2020 (see daily)
Source: Tradingview, Stone X
When trading at the end of year, best risk management practices should be to trade smaller size and have wider stops than at other times of the year. Trading EUR/USD is no exception. Watch for quiet price action with possible busts of volatility which could move the pair quickly to resistance or support!
Learn more about forex trading opportunities.
Disclaimer: The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.
Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.