ASX 200 priced for perfection nearing tricky technical test

Australia’s ASX 200 is rallying for a fourth session on the back of big gains in banks, healthcare and record highs on Wall Street, seeing it approach what some may declare to be a “death zone” for bulls based on price action of recent years.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:22 PM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s ASX 200 is rallying for a fourth day, sending it back towards the highs hit late last year
  • It has a poor track record above 7600 since 2021, failing to advance on five separate occasions
  • The index is arguably priced for perfection already, meaning a potential turnaround in sentiment towards China may be required to deliver record highs

Australia’s ASX 200 is rallying for a fourth session on the back of big gains in banks, healthcare and record highs on Wall Street, seeing it approach what some may declare to be a “death zone” for bulls based on price action of recent years.

ASX 200 rallies on the back of banks, healthcare, Wall Street

As seen on the four hourly chart below, the ASX 200 is now nearing horizontal resistance located at 7534, the last level of visible note standing in the way of a retest of the highs struck in December last year. With RSI and MACD trending higher, large rate cuts from major central banks baked in the cake and local earnings risks conceivably small based on how easily most firms in the US have breezed past analyst forecasts, it’s any wonder investors are feeling bullish. Soft landing sentiment abounds!

asx 200 Jan 23

But it’s now nearing the “death zone” for rallies

But if the bullish run is to continue, investors will need to overcome what has been a tough nut to crack for the index over the past three years: 7600

Zooming out to a weekly chart, it’s plain to see just how poorly the index has performed above this level. Starved of bulls willing to chase the index high, it has failed above this level on five separate occasions dating back to the middle of 2021, including late last year.

asx 200 weekly

Other than historically large payout ratios which can limit growth in market capitalised indices, a lack of key growth sectors, especially tech, along with Australia’s heavy reliance on China in determining its economic fortunes, are just some of the fundamental factors that have capped the index at this level.

For it to crack, you’d imagine the soft landing narrative riskier assets have been rallying on will need to be delivered in reality, or acute concerns about the outlook for the Chinese economy start to dissipate.

Should resistance at 7534 break, traders will be setting their sights on record highs just above the December 2023 peak. A failure at 7534 could lead to a retracement to 7445. Near-term, the performance of Chinese equity markets may play an outsized role in dictating where the index heads, especially the miners.

Market Outlook Indices

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities ASX Australia 200 Australia

Latest market news

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones leave dubious candles at record highs
Today 12:57 AM
EUR/JPY: US data in control without BOJ or ECB rate shock
Yesterday 11:23 PM
AUD/USD bears return, USD/JPY in focus for BOJ: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:21 PM
Gold analysis: Metals down, oil up and US stocks hit fresh highs
Yesterday 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast : SPX rises ahead of key data and earnings this week
Yesterday 02:04 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – January 22, 2024
Yesterday 12:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market chart showing uptrend
ASX 200, AUD/JPY bouncing back with improved risk appetite
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:44 AM
    china_07
    China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    January 19, 2024 04:49 AM
      aus_04
      ASX 200, AUD/JPY: Looking vulnerable to downside as risk appetite wanes
      By:
      David Scutt
      January 17, 2024 11:36 PM
        Downwards trend with red arrow
        Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 17, 2024 05:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.