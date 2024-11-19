AUD, CAD, NZD lead the pack as commodity-FX bounce enters third day

Hot CPI from Canada, a rise of geopolitical tensions and increased threat of tariffs played nicely for commodity FX bulls, with AUD, CAD and NZD leading the pack among FX majors on Tuesday. And there could be some wriggle room for further gains.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 19, 2024 4:09 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

News of Ukraine firing US long-range missiles deep within Russia prompted the Kremlin to up its threat of nuclear action, initially weighing on risk during the European and US session. Investors briefly bid safe-havens such as gold, Japanese yen and Swiss franc.

 

While this could have weighed on AUD/USD and NZD/USD under normal circumstances, we’re not in those circumstances. Instead, the Australian dollar was the strongest FX major with CAD and NZD close behind. Slightly hawkish RBA minutes revealed further discussion of a potential hike, even if it is not the base case. But given the potential for Trump’s inflationary policies and trade tariffs, I believe the RBA’s scales are now slightly balanced closer to a hike than a cut next year.

 

 

Commodity FX (AUD, CAD, NZD) futures positioning – COT report

It is worth noting that large speculators remained net-long AUD/USD futures last week, even though longs and shorts were closed as some participants decided to de-risk. Asset managers also reduced their net-short exposure to just -13k contracts. This places a large gap between bearish AUD/USD pricing and relatively bullish market positioning among futures traders.

 

And if we look at net-short exposure for CAD and NZD, it’s also plausible that they’re at or near an inflection point given they’ve already endured a multi-week selloff. Besides, while I made a case for a higher USD in the coming months, a pullback for the dollar could also be in order over the near term.

20241120cotCommodFX

 

 

Jumbo BOC cut less likely

USD/CAD fell to a four-day low as traders scaled back bets of a 50bp BOC cut in December following hotter-than-expected inflation. Core CPI reached a five-month high of 0.4% m/m and, while all three headline inflation prints remain within the BOC’s 1-3% target band, they all increased on the month. CPI rose to 1.7% y/y, while trimmed mean at 2.6% and median at 2.5% places them in the top quarter of the 1-3% band.

20241120caCPI

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – AU leading index
  • 10:50 – JP trade balance
  • 12:00 – CN loan prime rate
  • 18:00 – UK CPI, PPI
  • 18:00 – DE PPI
  • 20:00 – ECB financial stability review
  • 21:00 – EU construction output
  • 00:00 – ECB President Lagarde speaks
  • 03:00 – MPC member Ramsden speaks

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

AUD/USD played nicely with Tuesday’s analysis, pulling back to the 0.6480 support zone before heading for just shy of the October low. This makes a likely resistance level for today’s Asian session, especially with a bearish divergence forming on the 1-hour RSI having reached the overbought zone. However, today’s playbook remains the same as yesterday’s: bulls could seek dips towards support in anticipation of another leg higher, with 0.5660, 0.6585 and 0.6600 in focus.

20241120audusd

 

 

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD declined for a second day and closed beneath its 2022 high. It looks like it wants to retest – a historical S/R level with significance. The daily RSI (2) is not yet oversold, so perhaps there is some wriggle room for further losses.

 

However, there is a plethora of support nearby on the 1-hour chart which also displays two bullish divergences in the oversold zone. Therefore the preference could be to fade into rallies towards Tuesday’s high in anticipation of its next leg lower to the 1.39 level.

20241120usdcad

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session AUD/USD Forex USD CAD NZD USD COT

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downward trend
AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:00 PM
    ASX hits record high in thin trade, but double top clouds the outlook
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 28, 2024 10:32 PM
      stocks_08
      With Wall Street bucking its Thanksgiving trend, the ASX could struggle
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 27, 2024 09:55 PM
        Gold trading
        Yields, gold slump on Trump Treasury pick, ceasefire deal
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 25, 2024 09:34 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.