AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below

AUD/JPY is caught in a battle as fierce as a Metallica riff, with rich RBA rate cut pricing and technical support making for ding-dong battle at 96.22.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 10:22 PM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian household spending rises strongly, defying bearish sentiment
  • RBA rate cuts priced in sooner, weighing on AUD/JPY
  • AUD/JPY faces key battle at 96.22

Overview

Australia's latest household spending data offers a timely reminder not to get too bearish on the consumer despite the gloomy Q3 GDP headlines. Spending rose across all categories in October, especially discretionary. For AUD/JPY, which has been heavily influenced by Australia’s interest rate outlook recently, this warning is particularly relevant as traders shift forward the timing of expected RBA rate cuts next year.

Australians find cash to rock out

The headlines may paint a picture of Australian consumers running on empty, but October’s household spending data tells a different story. Households still found cash for Metallica and Pearl Jam tickets, with spending in the ‘Recreation and Culture’ category rising 1.5%, leading a broader 0.8% increase in total spending. Outlays climbed across all states and territories, led by New South Wales, the nation’s most populous and most indebted state.

While some households are feeling the pinch from elevated inflation and higher interest rates, the strong labour market continues to underpin spending. Australians, it seems, can still open their wallets when they want to.

The strength in the data contrasts with market pricing for when the RBA is expected to begin lowering interest rates with swaps fully priced for the first 25bps move by April. While that partially reflects offshore factors such as the scale of expected Fed rate cuts next year, it’s quite the shift from only a month ago when the first move was not priced until August.

AUD OIS Dec 15

Source: Bloomberg

Australia’s Q3 GDP report released Wednesday was particularly influential, especially the flat household spending figure which was more a function of how the government’s energy subsidies were treated in the national accounts. However, the data is dated with more timely information pointing to the potential for stronger household demand, especially with savings being replenished.

The pull-forward of expected RBA rate cuts has driven recent volatility in AUD/JPY. As shown in the chart below, the 20-day rolling correlation with Australian three-year bond yields – which are shaped by the RBA’s cash rate outlook – currently stands at 0.9. Rate differentials between Australia and Japan for two, five, and ten-year yields are similarly strong.

The readthrough is that AUD/JPY has been strongly correlated with Australian interest rates, and they have been falling for much of the past month. That may need to continue to deliver additional AUD/JPY downside beyond that already seen.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

AUD/JPY finding bids at 96.22

AUDJPY Dec 5 2024

Source: TradingView

The price action in AUD/JPY suggests a reluctance to add to bearish bets near-term, with long downside wicks in each of the past three daily candles from 96.22. The hammer candle from Wednesday is another sign we may be nearing a bottom, even if momentum indicators such as RSI (14) and MACD continue to provide bearish signals, favouring selling rallies.

With Australian rates pricing arguably rich relative to timely economic data, another failure to break cleanly through 96.22 would present a decent bullish setup, allowing for longs to be established above the level with a stop beneath Wednesday’s low for protection. Resistance may be encountered around 97.50 and 98.00, with a sterner test likely at 99.44. Any could be used as targets, depending on risk-reward you desire from the trade.

Alternatively, if the price were to break and hold beneath Wednesday’s low, shorts could be established with a tight stop above 96.22 for protection. Aside from big figures at 95 and 94, another potential target would be 96.30, the low hit on September 11.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUDJPY

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
Yesterday 06:29 PM
USD/JPY forecast: Mixed NFP triggers mixed dollar response – Forex Friday
Yesterday 05:13 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Eyes Yearly Low Ahead of RBA
Yesterday 04:02 PM
US Dollar Dips to 105.44 Support Test After NFP
Yesterday 02:58 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
Yesterday 02:36 PM
Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
Yesterday 11:49 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Uptrend
Silver: Key break nears as payrolls loom large
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 12:00 AM
    aus_03
    AUD/JPY: Metallica, RBA rate pricing, and the battle going on below
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 5, 2024 03:22 AM
      japan_02
      EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Rate differentials matter, politics don’t
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 4, 2024 10:25 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 4, 2024 09:46 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.