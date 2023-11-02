AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:21 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

  • The Fed left interest rates, tipped their hat to a strong economy and left the door open to a further hike. All of which was widely expected. However, markets took more notice of Powell’s comments that the Fed have “come far”.
  • The ISM manufacturing report also shows the sector contracted faster than expected, falling to 46.7 from 49 previously (below 50 denotes contraction). New orders, process paid and employment also contracted to point to a rare weak sept in the economy.  If backed up by a weaker ISM services report, it further solidifies up a case for the Fed being done with hikes.  
  • Fed fund futures continue to imply the current target rate range 5.25-5.5% is the terminal rate, and the odds of a hold in December have risen to 80.12% compared with 68.9% the day prior and odds of a January hike fell to 26% compared to 34.6% the day prior.
  • US bond yields from the 2-month to the 30-year were all lower by Wednesday’s close, with the 2-year and above retracing over 10bp and bond prices rose
  • This allowed Wall Street to rise for a third day with the Nasdaq 100 taking the lead with its 1.8% gain
  • Gold closed the day flat but its lower wick hints at support around 1970 over the near-term. But we may find that gold prices remain trapped in the broader 1950 – 2000 range over the foreseeable future.
  • New Zealand’s unemployment rate rose to 3.9% q/q, adding further conviction to calls that the RBNZ have reached their terminal rate of the tightening cycle
  • Australian building approvals contracted -4.6% in September, although it is a notoriously volatile number at the best of times. The annual rate was -7.1% lower

 

Read AUD monthly wrap: November 2023 for a broader overview of the Australian dollar

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:50 – Japan’s foreign bond/stock purchases, monetary base y/y
  • 11:30 – Australian housing finance, trade balance
  • 18:30 – Swiss CPI
  • 22:30 – Challenger job cuts
  • 23:00 – BOE interest rate decision, MPC votes
  • 23:30 – US jobless claims, unit labour costs
  • 01:00 – US durable goods orders
  • 01:15 – BOE governor Bailey speaks

 

20231102movers

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 cash index enjoyed its best daily performance in three weeks on Wednesday to provide further evidence an important swing low may have formed on Monday
  • 9 of the 11 ASX sectors rose on Wednesday, led by real estate and healthcare sectors
  • A fly in the ointment for any runaway rally may be a hawkish RBA on Tuesday, but that could still allow the ASX time to extend a countertrend move heading into the weekend – assuming Wall Street and APAC stocks extend their gains
  • Furthermore, its rally stalled around a key area of resistance including the 6900 handle, 20-day EMA and 50% retracement level
  • It therefore may require a strong response from APAC stocks for the ASX to get swept away and produce a solid break of daily close above this level, or risks choppy trade around resistance
  • Given the multi-week bullish divergence, an eventual upside break is the bias
  • Yet with the RSI (2) in overbought with prices beneath a resistance zone, perhaps a pullback could help with a better-timed dip to consider around a lower support level
  • In either case, I suspect 7,000 may also provide strong resistance

 

20231102asxglance

20231102asx200

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

I have repeatedly noted the ability for AUD/USD to defy bears a sustainable break beneath 63c. And with a bullish divergence forming on the RSI (14) and more recently the RSI (2), I have been seeking dips towards 63c and for moves towards 64c. However, Wednesday’s bullish engulfing candle shows a change in sentiment within that range and suggests a break could be pending. The engulfing candle closed at the high of the day, just beneath the 64c handle and 50-day EMA. So it seems to be more of a question as to whether we’ll see a direct break higher, or initial pullback within range (to satisfy dip buyers) ahead of the expected break. Of course, a weaker US dollar and bond yields would help with any such break, and a hawkish RBA and refreshing bout of improved data from China could help extend any such rally from these cycle lows.

20231102audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD Forex Australia 200 Trade

Latest market news

NFP Preview: EUR/USD Surges to Test 50-day EMA Ahead of Jobs Report
Today 01:48 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
Today 01:41 PM
GBP/USD outlook: BoE’s hawkish pause not a game changer
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM
USD/JPY holds support, DAX breaks 15k: European Open – Nov 2, 2023
Today 06:04 AM
Markets 4X4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY surges towards ‘that high’ post BOJ: Asian Open – 1/11/2023
By:
Matt Simpson
October 31, 2023 09:40 PM
    japan_08
    USD/JPY implied volatility spikes ahead of BOJ: Asian Open – 31/10/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    October 30, 2023 08:50 PM
      Gold trading
      USD/JPY back below 150, Gold bugs reclaim $2000: Asian Open – 30/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 29, 2023 10:46 PM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        AUD/USD defies bears a breakout once again: Asian Open – 27/10/2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 26, 2023 09:52 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.