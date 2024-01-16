AUD/USD probes trend support ahead of Waller speech: Asian Open

AUD/USD has pulled back into a key zone of support ahead of what could become a very binary Fed speech from Waller.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Yesterday 5:22 PM
Federal Reserve eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Market Summary:

I noted in Friday’s Week Ahead report that, for whatever reason, January 15th had averaged the strongest daily returns for the US dollar index alongside the high win rate of 78.9%. So, it is interesting to see that the US dollar index did indeed turn higher yesterday and was nearly the strongest major (a close second place behind the euro).

 

The US dollar index remains within its tight range flagged in Friday’s report, although now in the top half of that range. Traders remain heavily net-short the US dollar on bets on multiple rate cuts, so a key event for traders to watch is FOMC member Waller’s speech titled “Economic Outlook” at 11:00 EST on Tuesday (16:00 GMT, 03:00 AETD). Ultimately, traders will want to see Waller’s outlook align with their pricing of multiple rate cuts, as failure to do so could end up supporting the US dollar due to short-covering and weigh on appetite for risk.

 

Trading volumes are expected to pick up in the European and US session with US traders returning to their desks after a 3-day weekend.

 

Australian inflation rose 1% in December according to the Melbourne Institute’s CPI gauge, up from 0.3% the month prior. It doesn’t generally carry the same weigh as official CPI data as it is considered to be less reliable, but it is something to take in mind ahead of employment data on Thursday and the quarterly CPI report on January 31.

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 10:30 – Australian consumer sentiment (Westpac)
  • 10:50 – Japan’s producer price index
  • 11:30 – Australian building permits, private housing approvals
  • 18:00 – German CPI
  • 18:00 – UK employment, average earnings, claiming count
  • 20:00 – ZEW economic sentiment for Germany and Eurozone, consumer CPI expectations
  • 12:30 – Canadian inflation report
  • 02:00 – BOE governor Bailey speaks
  • 03:00 – Fed Waller speech: Economic Outlook

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 is coiling up on the daily chart and formed an indecision candle last week to show overall indecision (and low volatility)
  • This could suggest volatility is to return, but as for when it remains to be seen
  • But given we’re trading within a tight range near the 2023 highs, bulls may want to question how much more upside potential there is – as a sustained bullish breakout likely requires a dovish Fed and RBA
  • Energy and financial stocks are the strongest ASX sectors this year so far, with materials and utilities lagging

20240116asxglance

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Last week I highlighted a potential long swing trade opportunity for AUD/USD, and whilst it remains valid with prices holding above th0.6640 low – it is trading a bit too close for comfort for my liking. Besides, we may have a binary outcome from Fed Waller’s speech which could just as easily see it break to new lows as it could rally higher form current levels.

 

AUD/USD has closed beneath the Q3 open for the first time since December 13th, which has dragged the RSI (2) back into oversold and invalidated its small bullish divergence. Should Waller deliver a hawkish speech it could weigh on risk and send AUD/USD towards 0.66 initially, a break beneath which beings the volume cluster around 0.6546 onto focus.

20240116audusd

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas ASX AUD USD

Latest market news

Hang Seng trading like an index with significant risks attached
Today 05:00 AM
Gold remains in demand, but less so against the US dollar
Today 04:29 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Higher US bond yields fueling upside momentum
Today 12:42 AM
USD dollar perks up, EUR/USD, AUD/USD take a turn for the worse
Today 12:05 AM
Panera Bread IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Panera Bread
Yesterday 11:22 PM
Circle IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Circle
Yesterday 07:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Australian flag
AUD/USD, NZD/USD remains supported despite hot US CPI: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
January 11, 2024 10:33 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY hints at double top ahead of US inflation: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 10, 2024 10:18 PM
      Research
      USD/JPY taps 145, ASX 200 surges with seasonality fully behind it
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 19, 2023 10:03 PM
        japan_04
        USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 18, 2023 10:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.