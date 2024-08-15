AUD/USD retests 200-day MA ahead of jobs, ASX rebound looks stretched

With the RBA retaining its hawkish bias despite a dovish Fed and RBNZ, today's AU employment figures could dictate how much emphasis is placed on Governor Bullocks comments to the House of Representatives tomorrow. AUD/USD clings to its 200-day MA ahead of the employment report.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 14, 2024 7:12 PM
Market chart
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Wall Street indices were higher on Wednesday and the S&P 500 notched up a fifth consecutive daily gain as the latest US inflation report signalled Fed cuts but no recession. Although the stronger moves were seen on Tuesday following weaker-than-expected producer prices.

 

The RBNZ cut their cash rate by 25bp to 5.25%, and signalled further cuts are to follow. Their OCR projection indicates another cut is to arrive by the end of the year, and a further 140bp of cuts could arrive by the end of 2025. However, the “pace of further easing” will depend on incoming data, which leaves it up in the air whether the next cut will arrive at their October or November meeting. NZD/USD handed back all of its post US-CPI gains and went on to close with a bearish engulfing day during risk-off trade.

 

20240815indices

 

The annual rate of US inflation slipped into the upper ‘2’s for the first time since March 2021, rising 2.9% compared with 3% expected, or 0.2% m/m. Core CPI came in as expected at 3.2% y/y (3.3% prior) and 0.2% m/m. This plays nicely with the soft landing scenario for the Fed, with Fed fund futures now pricing in six cuts by June. While they suggest a 62.5% probability of a September cut (a 50bp cut was ~50% a few days ago), none of the probabilities between November and June are over 50%. Even if they’re trying to price in a 50bp December cut.

 

  • S&P 500 futures are just shy of 5500, although a 78.6% Fibonacci level and trend resistance loom so perhaps further upside could be limited over the near term
  • The Nasdaq 100 formed a small-ranged Rikshaw Man doji around the 50% retracement level
  • Dow Jones futures closed above 40k for the first day in nine
  • ASX 200 futures (SPI) shows the potential to head for the 7873 – 7900 resistance zone, although Tuesday’s doji and 7 consecutive up days suggests the bullish move could be becoming overextended
  • Nikkei 225 futures could extend their gains and head to the 67,600/900 resistance zone near the May and June lows
  • The US dollar index briefly fell to a 7-day low before reversing earlier losses, suggesting a ‘sell the fact, buy the rumour’ move on inflation data. Some were clearly positioned for a faster drop on CPI figures.
  • EUR/USD rose to its highest level since January and closed above 1.10.
  • AUD/USD made a marginal new 3-week high before handing back most of the day’s gains and closed just beneath tis 200-day MA.

 

 

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

RBA cash rate futures implied a 40% change of a 25bp rate cut at the RBA’s next meeting by Wednesday’s close. A soft set of employment figures could tip the market-perceived probability above 50%. The problem is, employment data remains firm and RBA members are retaining a hawkish bias. I very much doubt the RBA will cut soon, but an unemployment rate at 4.2% or higher alongside softer employment growth figures could potentially see Governor Bullock scale back her hawkish tone on Friday when she speaks before the House of Representatives.

 

  • 09:50 – JP Q2 GDP
  • 11:30 – AU employment report
  • 12:00 – CN industrial production, fixed asset investment, unemployment, retail sales, NBS press conference
  • 14:30 – JP industrial production
  • 16:00 – UK Q2 GDP, industrial production, manufacturing production, trade balance
  • 21:30 – ECB minutes
  • 22:30 – US jobless claims, retail sales, NY manufacturing, Philly manufacturing
  • 23:15 – US industrial production

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

The Aussie posted a solid 4.6% rally since the August low to Wednesday’s high. A pullback to the 200-day therefore doesn’t seem too alarming. That said, a 2-bar bearish reversal has formed on the daily chart (dark cloud cover) with the close and open prices of the past two days sitting around the 61.8% Fibonacci level. Perhaps a deeper pullback towards the 0.6650/65 area could be on the cards.

 

Australia’s job figures need to be factored in, and it looks like prices want to bounce from the 200-day AM looking at the 1-hour chart. Perhaps we’ll be treated to a bounce heading into the jobs report. It is then down to the data as to where it goes next, as another strong employment report could see AUD/USD head back towards the week’s highs as it reinforces the RBA’s hawkish tone. But if we’re treated to a soft set of employment data then bets could be on for the RBA to remove their hawkish bias and send AUD/USD towards 0.6550.

20240815audusd

 

ASX 200 futures (SPI 200) technical analysis:

I suspect the upside for the ASX is becoming stretched, although that doesn’t rule out a ‘last hurrah’. The ASX 200 futures market is within its eight consecutive daily gain, although Wednesday’s wide-legged doji suggests sentiment is changing. RSI (2) has been overbought for several days, and the 1-hour chart shows a cluster of resistance levels between 7860 – 7900.

 

Should prices continued higher, my preference would be to fade into moves within the 7860 – 7900 resistance zone in anticipation for a retracement towards 7770.

20240815asx

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX Indices AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

2025 Bitcoin Technical Outlook Preview
Today 02:00 PM
2025 Bitcoin Fundamental Outlook
Today 08:00 AM
2025 AUD/USD Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 04:00 PM
2025 AUD/USD Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 08:00 PM
2025 Gold Technical Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 02:00 PM
2025 Gold Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2024 07:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
By:
Matt Simpson
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    AUD/USD plunges to 2-year low, Santa’s rally faces cancellation
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 18, 2024 10:16 PM
      Research
      ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 17, 2024 10:06 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.