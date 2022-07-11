Bank of Canada preview: BOC poised to hike another 75bps

The Bank of Canada will conclude its regular monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and traders are bracing for another rate hike…

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
July 11, 2022 2:06 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

After starting the year at a mere 0.25% overnight interest rate, the Bank of Canada is poised to raise its benchmark rate another 75bps on Wednesday to 2.25%. As my colleague Joe Perry noted earlier today, the BOC cited risks that higher inflation could become entrenched at its last meeting, and with the May CPI report printing at 7.7%, BOC Governor Tiff Macklem and company will be eager to fight price pressures in any way that they can.

Meanwhile, the central bank’s other traditional focus, the labor market, is humming along steadily, despite Friday’s mixed headline jobs report. The truth of the matter is that over the last two months, part-time positions have been replacing full-time jobs to the tune of -135K and +131K. In other words, there’s been a low quantity of jobs created of late, but the quality of those jobs has been improving, signalling that the labor market (and consumers’ spending power) remains strong.

With a 75bps rate hike seemingly a “done deal” for this week’s BOC meeting, traders will be more interested in the central bank’s assessment of the economy and the outlook for interest rates at its next meeting in September. As it stands traders are essentially evenly divided between expecting a 50bps rate hike and a 75bps move. Like their neighbors to the south, BOC policymakers will be loathe to pre-commit to a path in advance and are likely to emphasize their data dependence moving forward. That said, with the price of WTI crude oil, Canada’s most important export, falling precipitously since late-June, we believe there are dovish risks to the BOC’s statement.

Technical view:

My colleague Joe Perry already covered the technical outlook for USD/CAD extensively in his Currency Pair of the Week article earlier today, so we wanted to check in on EUR/CAD. The trans-Atlantic pairing is on track for its 10th fall in the last 13 trading sessions, breaking down from its well-trodden 1.3400-1.3800 range in the process. The pair’s next level of long-term support comes in around 1.3025, marking where the April 2015 low and “measured move” objective of the sideways range converge. Rates are deeply oversold after the most recent drop, so any hint of dovishness from the BOC may provoke a counter-trend bounce from this support level as we move through the middle of the week.

FXUSDCAD07112022

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Related tags: BOC Central Bank Forex

Latest market news

GBP/USD, USD/CAD, Oil, S&P 500, Bitcoin Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:50 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Pulls Back Ahead of 2024 High
Today 05:30 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Consolidation Triangle
Today 05:06 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: PM Trudeau Resigns, USD/CAD Uptrend Intact
Today 04:20 PM
Silver Forecast: Can XAG/USD Surpass $35 in 2025?
Today 04:00 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises with chip stocks leading the way
Today 02:13 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
By:
David Song
December 12, 2024 05:10 PM
    canada_05
    USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Vulnerable to BoC Rate Cut
    By:
    David Song
    December 9, 2024 03:25 PM
      canada_01
      USD/CAD: Eyes on inflation report as reversal sets stage for further downside
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 19, 2024 04:14 AM
        USD/CAD Defends Post-BoC Reaction to Eye August High
        By:
        David Song
        October 24, 2024 04:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.