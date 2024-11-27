Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data

Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire agreements are transitioning from speculation to reality ahead of the holiday season and Trump’s upcoming term. Gold’s rally has stalled below the $2,700 mark as haven demand wanes, while Bitcoin has retreated slightly below the psychological $100,000 level.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 5:20 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • Israel-Lebanon Ceasefire Agreement 
  • US Data Release (Today): GDP, unemployment claims, durable goods orders, and Core PCE

Upcoming US data releases today may introduce volatility to the US Dollar, gold, and Bitcoin. With preliminary GDP results, durable goods orders, and Core PCE on the table, market movements could accelerate. However, the "Trump effect" is beginning to overshadow Fed policy, shifting the market focus to potential 2025 Trump-driven initiatives.

On the global front, German and Eurozone inflation data due Thursday and Friday could trigger volatility in euro pairs, which would inversely affect the dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

Ceasefire Hopes and Market Sentiment

The finalized ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has raised optimism for similar resolutions in the Israel-Gaza conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. The holiday season adds a layer of emotional relief, but questions linger over the potential for a "Santa Claus rally" in gold and Bitcoin, as geopolitical and economic factors remain highly influential.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

 

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Bitcoin Analysis: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: BTCUSD_2024-11-27_13-22-26

Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin’s recent pullback near the $100,000 level, as highlighted in the previous analysis 'Is Bitcoin's Rally Losing Steam?' reflects heavy selling pressure at this psychological milestone. The festive season may slow momentum temporarily, with a potential recharge for the rally in January 2025. Key Levels:

Bullish Scenario: A firm close above $100,000 could fuel the next leg of the rally, targeting $113,000, $120,000, and eventually $145,000

Bearish Scenario: Initial support lies between $79,000 and $77,000. A deeper pullback could target key supports at $67,000 (mid-channel), $57,000, and $47,000 (bottom channel boundary).

Gold Analysis: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: XAUUSD_2024-11-27_13-39-46

Source: Tradingview

Gold continues to respect its long-term uptrend channel, established since the 2023 lows. The recent pullback was partly driven by optimism around the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, which eased haven demand. However, the possibility of a Santa Claus rally could rekindle bullish momentum. Key Levels:

Bullish Scenario: A firm close back inside the channel and above $2,760 could push gold towards $2,890 and $3,050

Bearish Scenario: Short-term supports at $2,600 and $2,580 remain critical. A break below these levels could trigger a retracement to $2,530, $2,480, or even $2,300 in extreme cases.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

 

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Gold Precious metals Technical analysis Middle East

Latest market news

GBP/USD Recovery Vulnerable as Bear Flag Formation Takes Shape
Today 07:55 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Coils into Support
Today 07:14 PM
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 06:28 PM
S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
Today 04:58 PM
USD/CHF Pullback Faces Positive Slope in 50-Day SMA
Today 03:56 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX falls as China - US trade tensions rise
Today 02:36 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

crypto_05
The stats are working against bitcoin bulls today
By:
Matt Simpson
November 29, 2024 01:11 AM
    Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
    Bitcoin, Gold Analysis: Ceasefire, Holidays, and US Data
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    November 27, 2024 10:20 AM
      mexico_05
      Trump Bump Price Action Setups: Gold, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, SPX
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 26, 2024 06:30 PM
        Will Bitcoin $100K Be a Profit-Taking Magnet?
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        November 23, 2024 07:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.