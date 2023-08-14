Outlook for the Brazilian Real and the real economy

Bullish Factors
Copom minutes may fail to ease past credibility problems and perception of divergence in last week's decision, worsening agents' future expectations and weakening the real.
Bearish Factors
Copom minutes can ease credibility problems and perception of past divergence in last week's decision and contribute to stabilizing future expectations of agents, strengthening the real.
Consumer inflation in the US may remain a gentle slowdown, consolidating expectations that the Fed's interest rate hike cycle has ended, weakening the USDBRL.
Economic data in Brazil may reinforce the perception that economic activity remains better than expected and inflation continues to moderate, favoring an optimistic reading of Brazilian assets and strengthening the real.

Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer
August 14, 2023 1:11 PM
Brazil Flag
Paul-Walton-125x125
By :  ,  Financial Writer

Bullish Factors

  • The FOMC minutes are anticipated to reveal that most Federal Reserve members advocate for more interest rate adjustments throughout the year, potentially contributing to strengthening the US currency.

Bearish Factors

  • The possibility of a final vote on the fiscal framework in the Chamber of Deputies would enhance optimism about the Brazilian macroeconomic and fiscal framework, potentially attracting foreign investments and bolstering the Brazilian real.
  • US economic data could reinforce the perception that economic activity remains stronger than expected and inflation continues to moderate, further supporting the notion that US interest rates have peaked and weakening the dollar.

FXUS Banner for NAv5 

Week in review

The USDBRL concluded the week higher, finishing Friday's session (August 11) at BRL 4.905, with a weekly gain of 2.5%, a monthly gain of 3.7%, but an annual decline of 7.1%. Meanwhile, the dollar index closed Friday's session at 102.8 points, showing a weekly variation of +0.9%, a monthly increase of +1.1%, and a year-to-date decrease of -0.5%. The foreign exchange market reacted to the release of the minutes from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank's decision, inflation data publications from both the United States and Brazil, and the credit rating downgrade of American banks by Moody's credit rating agency.

USDBRL and Dollar Index (points)

 Brazil_1_081423

Source: StoneX cmdtyView. Design: StoneX

Most important event: FOMC minutes

Expected Impact on USDBRL: Bullish

Investor focus this week is expected to center around the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) monetary policy decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The document will likely indicate broad support among its participants for the rate hike on July 26. However, some uncertainty about the future interest rate trajectory may also be signaled. In public statements following the decision, most Central Bank officials signaled their expectation for more interest rate adjustments throughout the year. Nevertheless, some members suggested that the tightening cycle could conclude if inflation in the country continues to moderate in the coming months. Consequently, the minutes might already highlight some divergence among FOMC members and reinforce the significance of economic data in their upcoming decisions. Regardless, market participants maintain their bets that US interest rates have reached their peak.

US interest rate history and most likely market future interest rate bet

Brazil_2_081423 

Probabilities in the future interest rate market as of August 11, 2023. Source: StoneX.

Congressional Economic Agenda

Expected Impact on USDBRL: Bearish

The rapporteur of the fiscal framework (PLP 93/2023) in the Chamber of Deputies, Deputy Cláudio Cajado (PP-BA), stated last week that he sees "room" to discuss the matter this week. The text approved in the Federal Senate differed from the one approved in the Chamber, necessitating the deputies only to consider the project's amendments. In other words, they would assess the modifications made by the senators, either accepting the suggestions or reverting to the initially approved text in the Lower House.

Political analysts attribute the delay in considering the text to the multiple postponements of the ministerial reform in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva's government, which sought to accommodate more space for the “center-right” parties. Nonetheless, a report from Folha de São Paulo newspaper states that changes could occur this week, which could aid the project's approval. In the Federal Senate, the Committee on Economic Affairs (CAE) will commence discussions on the Constitutional Amendment Proposal for tax reform (PEC 45/2019) on Tuesday, August 15. The Chamber approved this proposal in July. According to the Senate President, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), the expectation is to vote on the project within two months.

US Economic Data

Expected Impact on USDBRL: Bearish

Consumer demand is projected to remain elevated in July, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth, reinforcing the recent notion of a "soft landing" for the US economy. While economic activity is experiencing a mild slowdown, retail sales have shown remarkable resilience, sustaining growth in the country. On the other hand, industrial production has been performing quite poorly, though the July data is expected to show a slight positive upturn.

Key Indicators

Brazil Table_081423

Sources: Central Bank of Brazil; B3; IBGE; Fipe; FGV; MDIC; IPEA and StoneX cmdtyView.

 

Our Brazil team provides regular weekly coverage of the Brazilian economy and the outlook for the Real, accessible by clicking the link in the banner above.

Analysis by: Leonel Oliveira Mattos ([email protected]), Alan Lima ([email protected]), and Vitor Andrioli ([email protected]).

Financial editor: Paul Walton ([email protected]).

 

 

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD December Range Unfazed by ECB
Yesterday 08:54 PM
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
Yesterday 08:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_graph
US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) Report Preview (SEP 2024)
By:
David Song
October 3, 2024 04:38 PM
    100USD_buildings
    US ISM Services Survey Preview (SEP 2024)
    By:
    David Song
    October 2, 2024 04:15 PM
      Research
      Strong payroll data doesn’t deter equity bulls with Nasdaq up and Russell 2000 down
      By:
      Paul Walton
      January 5, 2024 03:09 PM
        Research
        Dow challenges peak, Bitcoin’s mainstream moment is expected
        By:
        Paul Walton
        January 4, 2024 06:55 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.