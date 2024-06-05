Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off

Today’s release of a much stronger-than-expected ISM services PMI report has also helped to reduce economic slowdown fears, and this is helping oil prices. Traders have largely shrugged off the unexpected build in US crude oil stocks. In light of today’s recovery, the short-term crude oil forecast has turned moderately bullish.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 5, 2024 2:15 PM
Oil drilling in sea
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Oil prices are staging an oversold bounce after finishing lower for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. It remains to be seen whether this recovery will last given ongoing concerns over demand and the OPEC+ decision to eventually phase out the voluntary output cuts at a time when non-OPEC supply is on the rise. However, these concerns might be priced in by now, which should mean that prices could find some much-needed support, especially now that we are in the middle of the US driving season when demand tends to pick up. Today’s release of a much stronger-than-expected ISM services PMI report has also helped to reduce economic slowdown fears, and this is helping oil prices. Traders have largely shrugged off the unexpected build in US crude oil stocks. In light of today’s recovery, the short-term crude oil forecast has turned moderately bullish.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in Q2 2024

 

Crude oil forecast: technical analysis

 

The sharp 1.6% rebound means WTI is now back above the high of Tuesday’s range, thus breaking a prior day’s high for the first time in five sessions. This is potentially a positive sign for prices as dip-buyers try to provide a floor around these technically-oversold levels. The RSI hit the oversold threshold of 30 yesterday.

 

Prices found support from around the $72.50 – $73.00 area, which is where the last significant rally that commenced in February took place.

crude oil forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

Key resistance and support levels to watch

 

The bulls now need to defend their ground around the $74.00 area, which was previously resistance. If successful, we could see a decent continuation of the bounce in the days ahead.

 

The recent decline in oil prices has established a clear resistance level to monitor in the range of $76.00 to $76.50 on WTI. This zone is critical; as long as prices stay below it, the bearish trend is expected to continue, even if the current rebound persists and some bullish activity is observed at these lower levels.

 

The top of the bearish channel is an additional area of resistance to watch should prices eventually get there.

 

Meanwhile, if support around $73.00 eventually breaks—a level that corresponds with the support trend of the bearish channel that has been in place since prices peaked in April—then the next major support levels below this area are at $70.00, followed by the December low at $67.87.

 

For more updates on the crude oil forecast and analysis, stay tuned to our latest reports and insights.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil US Crude Oil Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Yesterday 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Yesterday 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Yesterday 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Yesterday 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Yesterday 01:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil refinery
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, PMIs, and FOMC Meeting
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 15, 2024 01:00 PM
    Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
      Oil refinery
      Crude Oil Week Ahead: Middle East Reforms, Chinese Data, and US Inflation
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      December 8, 2024 01:00 PM
        Oil_rig
        Crude oil outlook: WTI break down increasingly likely despite OPEC+ efforts
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 6, 2024 11:49 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.