Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Oil Declines Gold, Consolidates

Crude Oil, Gold Outlook: Concerns over increasing oil supply from Libya and Saudi Arabia, along with a potential ceasefire in the Middle East, have weighed down oil prices while stabilizing gold.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 26, 2024 4:29 AM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • US crude inventories drop by 4.5M barrels
  • Saudi Arabia prepares to increase output and abandon its oil price target
  • Libyan factions agree to expand crude oil production
  • The impact of China’s rate cut on oil demand remains unclear
  • Potential Middle East ceasefire holds commodity prices

Crude Oil Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Outlook: USOIL_2024-09-26_11-46-14

Source: Tradingview

Despite a bullish rebound from the strong $65 support, oil prices are showing bearish signals, potentially reflecting a correction, driven by Saudi Arabia’s indication of increasing oil production. Meanwhile, China's recent economic stimulus and the Fed's rate cuts have yet to translate into higher oil demand.

With a wide range of factors influencing oil prices—global demand from major economies, increased production from key producers, and geopolitical tensions—oil is struggling to establish a clear trend. While concerns over China’s economic outlook may ease as post-rate-cut data improves, the potential rise in supply amid the shift towards cleaner energy continues to pressure prices.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in H2 2024

Technically, the primary bearish levels remain intact. A break below the $65 support could extend the downtrend toward the $60–$58 zone. On the upside, resistance is expected between $74 and $76, with any potential bullish trend needing to overcome these levels before further gains can be confirmed.

Gold Outlook: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold Outlook: XAUUSD_2024-09-26_12-05-45

Source: Trading view

Gold is currently consolidating around the $2,660 resistance zone, holding steady at key resistance levels ahead of a potential continuation of its upward trend. The bullish trajectory remains aligned with targets at $2,710, $2,760, $2,890, and potentially $3,000. However, a stronger dollar or a Middle East ceasefire could create headwinds, leading to short-term corrections. Support levels to watch include $2,615 and $2,580 in the short term, with longer-term support at $2,540, $2,500, and $2,470.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in H2 2024

Both commodities remain highly sensitive to the evolving situation in the Middle East. Bearish pressure may intensify if Chinese demand fails to improve, ceasefire deals materialize, or oil production ramps up. Conversely, bullish pressures could arise from improving global economic metrics, ongoing stimulus measures, and escalating geopolitical tensions that could trigger fears of a broader regional conflict.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: Precious metals Crude Oil Gold

Latest market news

2025’s Biggest Surprise: Could China’s Economy Fall Off a Cliff?
Today 05:00 PM
AUD/USD Vulnerable to Change in RBA Policy
Today 03:30 PM
Is EUR/USD Primed for Parity in 2025?
Today 03:00 PM
Why I have my eyes on a bearish prize for EUR/JPY in 2025
Today 01:30 AM
Gold Prices Move to Close Out Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 07:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD into 2025, Trump Tariff Threat Looms
Yesterday 04:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
December 12, 2024 09:33 AM
    gold_03
    Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops in double dose of bearish news
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 25, 2024 03:35 PM
      gold_03
      Gold forecast: XAU/USD extends losses amid strengthening yields, dollar
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      November 14, 2024 11:17 AM
        gold_03
        Gold forecast: XAU/USD drops as US dollar rally gathers pace
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 11, 2024 03:11 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.