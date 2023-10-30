Crude oil outlook remains positive despite drop

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 12:07 PM
Oil rig in the sea
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil outlook remains supported on OPEC+ supply cuts
  • Supply fears re Middle East could intensify again
  • WTI enters key support zone

 

Crude oil prices have fallen back at the start of the new week, with Brent shedding over 3% and WTI losing 2.3% at the time of writing. In other words, oil prices haven’t moved further higher despite Israel’s increased military operation in Gaza. But prices could easily bounce back as I will discuss in this article.

 

Crude oil outlook still positive

 

While the ongoing conflict will keep traders on their toes, they are also wary of the fact that so far, other, oil-producing, Middle East countries have stayed away from getting dragged into the conflict. So far, it has all been verbal warnings and nothing more. For as long as that remains the case, the impact of the ongoing conflict in Gaza on oil prices is going to be limited.

 

The struggle of crude oil prices over the past couple of weeks have also been due to raised demand fears. These concerns have somewhat outweighed fears about tight supplies and supply-side shocks that could arise if the situation between Israel and Hamas draws in oil-producing nations into the conflict. So far, this has thankfully not happened. But the premium that was built in oil prices on Middle East fears have now been mostly removed.

 

However, the downside should be limited from here, as oil prices are quite demand inelastic. It is a supply-driven market. Right now, the OPEC and its allies like Russia continue to intervene by withholding supply. This argues against a big drop in oil prices. Until they change tact or non-OPEC supply increases massively, oil prices should continue to find support on any sizeable dips.

 

WTI Technical analysis

crude oil outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

WTI has now dipped well into that key support zone around $80 to $83.50 area that I have highlighted on my chart in blue shading. Previously, WTI had consistently found strong resistance in this zone. But now that price is testing it from above, we could see the start of a new wave of buying pressure. But traders waiting on the side-lines do need to see a bullish reversal formation before looking for bullish trades.

 

So, what I would be looking for from a bullish point of view is the formation of hammer-like candle in the above-mentioned zone, ideally in the next day or two, to signal a potential turning point for oil prices. If that happens, then the next area of trouble to look out for would be around $85.50ish, where oil prices have found strong resistance in recent days. A decisive break above that level would put the bears in a spot of bother, potentially leading to a short-squeeze rally.

 

But if there are no signs of support, then the wait must continue for the bulls. For the bears, well they are probably also in tricky spot to hold onto their positions for long. Just because oil prices cannot find support does not make it a market to short. Given the situation in the Middle East and the OPEC+ ongoing intervention, shorting oil in the current environment is akin to playing with fire. So, I am not even entertaining the idea of it.

 

-- Content created by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Crude Oil WTI Energy Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
Today 01:33 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks muted ahead of the Fed rate decision
Today 01:14 PM
DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
Today 12:19 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:56 AM
EUR/USD under pressure ahead of FOMC: European open – 1/11/2023
Today 05:45 AM
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
Today 04:16 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil rig on an grey day
Crude oil outlook remains bullish despite recent weakness
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 25, 2023 04:33 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 17, 2023 04:51 PM
      Oil rig in the sea
      Crude oil outlook: WTI could rise further as traders eye MidEast situation
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 16, 2023 05:00 PM
        Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 9, 2023 01:26 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.