Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier

Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil prices retreated from the $80 resistance level, lifting hopes for bears as Trump’s return to office and ceasefire agreements take center stage. China’s strong economic performance and non-OPEC oversupply risks remain critical to determining the sustainability of the 2025 uptrend.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:00 AM
Oil refinery
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: China, Trump Returns, and PMI data
  • Technical Analysis: USOIL 3-Day Time Frame
  • Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Chart and RSI Patterns

Oil’s 2025 uptrend reached the $80 resistance level before retreating to the $77 zone, driven by better-than-expected Chinese economic data and traders hedging against upside risks amid U.S. sanctions on Russia and heightened winter demand. Despite these factors, oil’s primary trend remains bearish, and the sustainability of 2025’s upward momentum—amid Chinese economic growth, seasonal demand, and geopolitical risks—remains uncertain.

Trump Returns on Monday

Donald Trump is set to take office on Monday, January 20th, coinciding with a U.S. market holiday. Promising drastic policy changes from day one, Trump’s agenda introduces significant volatility risks. His "drill, baby, drill" stance poses potential downside risks for oil prices, while geopolitical tensions and oil supply sanctions keep hedging for upside risks on the table.

Get our exclusive guide to oil trading in 2025

Chinese Economic Update:

China’s latest economic data has bolstered oil’s positive trajectory:

  • New Loans: Increased from 580B to 990B, reaching a 3-month high
  • Trade Balance: Surged to a 10-month high with a surplus of 753B
  • Industrial Production: Rose from 5.4% to 6.7%, marking an 8-month high
  • GDP: Jumped from 4.6% to 5.4%, achieving the government’s growth target for 2024
  • Foreign Direct Investment: Rebounded from -27.9% to -27.1%, reaching an 8-month high

However, questions linger over the sustainability of this uptrend. Much of the positive momentum stems from a late stimulus blitz and an export boom ahead of expected U.S.-China tariff tensions under Trump’s administration.

Key Chinese data to watch this week includes loan prime rates, scheduled for release on Monday.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Crude Oil Week Ahead: 3Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Crude Oil Week Ahead

Source: Tradingview

Oil prices rebounded from the $80 resistance level, which aligns with the lower boundary of a yearlong triangle pattern connecting consecutive lows from December 2023 to July 2024. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has climbed toward overbought levels, last observed in April 2024 when oil peaked at $87.20 before retreating to $68. Currently, crude oil is one resistance level away from a bullish breakout, with the lower boundary of the respected triangle pattern between September 2023 and August 2024 marking the $80 zone.

Scenarios:

  • Bullish Scenario: A firm close above $80 could extend gains toward resistance levels at $84 and $88.
  • Bearish Scenario: Dropping below the $76–$75.50 zone, now serving as support, could trigger declines toward $72 and $68.

Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Chart and RSI Patterns

Two key patterns stand out on the crude oil chart:

1. Triangle Pattern: The boundaries of the triangle continue to shape oil’s price trend.

2. RSI Inverted Head and Shoulders: This continuation pattern on the RSI supported the bullish trend toward recent highs.

With current resistance and overbought conditions, a reversal is possible unless a bullish breakout above $80 is confirmed.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

On You tube: Forex.com

Related tags: Crude Oil China Week ahead Commodities Technical analysis

Latest market news

COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Today 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Today 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD 1st Green Week in 7, but Can Support Hold?
Today 03:00 AM
Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Yesterday 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Oil_rig
Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 16, 2025 11:27 AM
    Oil refinery
    Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
    By:
    Razan Hilal, CMT
    January 12, 2025 01:00 PM
      Oil extraction
      Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Continues Unstoppable Growth
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 10, 2025 05:39 PM
        Oil_cans
        Crude oil outlook: WTI faces a bumpy road in 2025
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        January 8, 2025 04:30 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.