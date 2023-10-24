EUR/USD, AUD/USD bounce on lower yields: Asian Open – 24/10/2023

US yields pulled back from their cycle highs to weigh on the US dollar and provide mini-relief rallies for EUR/USD and AUD/USD. With a host of economic data scheduled for Europe, US and Australia this week, it leaves plenty of scope for these pairs to either extend or reverse their early-week moves.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 23, 2023 5:44 PM
Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

US yields pulled back from their cycle highs which saw the 10-year yield fall back below 5%. And if this tweet is correct, it was because prominent bond bear, Bill Ackman, disclosed on Twitter (sorry… X) that he had closed his short bond position.

 

In a short thread, Ackman cited “too much risk in the world to remain short bonds at current long-term rates” and that the “economy is slowing faster than recent data suggests”. If other bond bears follow suit, it could further weigh on yields. With large speculators at or near record level of net-short exposure to US bonds across the curve, it is perhaps wishful thinking that Ackman alone can turn this trend around – even if it screams sentiment extreme. It’s also worth nothing that he claims to have closed his shorts and has not taken a long position.

 

Still, yields were lower which saw the 10 and 20-year form bearish engulfing days. The US dollar index briefly touched a 20-day low but has fond support around 105.50, sending EUR/USD to its highest level since 22 September. I noted in yesterday’s COT report that price action on the weekly chart and trader positioning suggests some mean reversion is due, and that now seems to be playing out with lower yields. For now at least.

 

See how large traders were positioned on the futures markets last week: EUR/USD, gold, WTI crude oil analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)

 

20231024movers

Events in focus (AEDT):

  • 09:00 – Australian flash PMIs (manufacturing and services)
  • 11:30 – Japan’s flash PMIs (manufacturing and services)
  • 16:00 – BOJ core CPI
  • 17:00 – UK average earnings, employment change
  • 17:00 – German GjK consumer sentiment
  • 18:30 – German flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 19:00 – RBA Governor Bullock speaks
  • 19:00 – Eurozone flash PMs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 19:30 – UK flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)
  • 23:30 – ECB president Lagarde speaks
  • 00:45 – US flash PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite)

 

ASX 200 at a glance:

  • The ASX 200 fell for a third day and closed at its lowest level since November
  • Yet with stability seen on Wall Street indices and SPI 200 futures overnight, we may find the bleeding at least slows on the cash index today
  • Whether it can muster up the strength to retrace higher seems debatable without a bullish catalyst to bolster APAC stocks today, but bears may want to be cautious around these lows

 

20231024asxglance

EUR/USD technical analysis (4-hour chart):

The weekly chart of EUR/USD printed a weekly bullish pinbar at the start of October, which saw a false break of 1.05 and the January low. And that pinbar low is yet to be retested, to suggest demand around 1.05. A bullish engulfing week formed and prices have now broken above last week’s high, which further suggests a base has formed.

 

The question now is whether this is the beginning of a trend, or merely a 3-wave retracement (which could soon top out and revert to bearish momentum). A 100% Fibonacci projection and 1.0700 handle make a likely resistance area initially – and we could assume the correction has completed if we see bearish momentum form around such as resistance zone.

 

But due to the clues of the higher timeframe, my bias is for a move towards the 1.0765 resistance zone. And any dips towards 1.060 or 1.0635 could pique my bullish interest over the near-term. Of course, we’ll need to see the US dollar index break beneath 105.50 for this to play out and for yields to continue to retrace from their cycle highs.

 

20231024eurusd

 

AUD/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Once again, the Australian dollar (aka the battler) has held above key support levels despite broad risk-off sentiment. And it was only a few weeks ago that large speculators were net-short AUD/USD futures by a record level. And the longer it defies bears, the greater the chance there is for a corrective bounce.

 

AUD/USD formed a bullish engulfing candle on Monday to yet again suggest demand around 63c. Any low volatility dips within yesterday’s range could be of interest to dip buyers. And it could work out quite well if US PMI data comes in soft, alongside a stronger-than-expected inflation report for Australia on Wednesday.

 

20231024audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open AUD/USD EUR/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Iron Ore, Copper: Sparks fly as China sets stage for super stimulus
Yesterday 10:19 PM
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
Yesterday 09:50 PM
EUR/USD Monthly Opening Range Intact Ahead of ECB Rate Decision
Yesterday 08:30 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back as EUR/JPY Tests Key Resistance at 160.00
Yesterday 07:40 PM
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, Cable Correction
Yesterday 05:35 PM
USD Majors, Gold, Oil, Bitcoin, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
Yesterday 05:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY rally with China during risk-on trade
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 09:50 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    AUD/USD saved by the yuan, though April cut fully priced for RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 4, 2024 09:46 PM
      Forex trading
      USD/JPY selloff loses steam around support, bounce incoming?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 3, 2024 10:21 PM
        Downward trend
        AUD/JPY, AUD/USD drop like a tonne of BRICS
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 2, 2024 10:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.