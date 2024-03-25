EUR/USD struggled last week when it was given an invitation to rally

EUR/USD was poor last week, finding little benefit from the Federal Reserve delivering a dovish surprise at its March FOMC meeting. With little event risk to speak of in the week ahead, and trading through its 50-day moving average, selling rallies is favoured.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
March 24, 2024 10:55 PM
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • EUR/USD struggled late last week despite the Fed delivering a dovish surprise
  • Weakness in GBP and CNY may have contributed to poor performance
  • Having fallen through the 50dma, selling rallies is now favoured

The summary

EUR/USD was poor last week, finding little benefit from the Federal Reserve delivering a dovish surprise at its March FOMC meeting. The Bank of England’s dovish pivot, coupled with an abrupt weakening in the Chinese yuan on Friday, may have contributed to the bearish price action, seeing EUR/USD break its 50 and 200-day moving averages.

With little event risk to speak of in the week ahead, selling rallies is favoured.

The background

With not only the Fed but RBA, BOJ, SNB and BoE delivering dovish surprises last week, markets were given every excuse to ramp up risk appetite into the weekend but didn’t, with the US dollar index (DXY) managing to strengthen despite narrowing yield differentials with the euro and Japanese yen, the largest weightings in the index.

EUR/USD was one of the worst performers, printing a bearish engulfing candle after being rejected at downtrend resistance on Thursday, following that up with another bearish candle on Friday. Given the strong positive correlation it has with GBP/USD on a daily basis, the Bank of England’s dovish shift may explain some of the softness in EUR. With the Chinese yuan coming under pressure on Friday, that flowed through to other major FX pairs against the dollar, adding to EUR downside. 

Technically, the break of the 50-day moving may be important given how influential it's been when interacting with the price in the past.

EUR/USD finished the week just above support at 1.08, looking vulnerable with momentum continuing to build to the downside. With the 50dma looking like it may cross the 200dma from above, the pair may have death cross headlines to contend with shortly, too.

eur mar 205

The trade setup

Selling pops towards the 50dma is favoured considering the bearish price action in EUR/USD last week, allowing for stops to be placed above the level for protection.

The initial target would be support at 1.08 with uptrend support dating back to when the Fed pivoted away from rate hikes the next after that. A break of the latter could lead to a more sustained push towards the 1.07-1.0725 zone.

Another potential short idea would be to simple sell a downside break of 1.08, should it occur, with a stop above the level for protection.

A clean break back above the 50dma would signal a shift in preference to buy dips rather than sell rallies.

The wildcards

The biggest risk event for EUR/USD this week – the US core PCE inflation report – was essentially made null and void by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell when he suggested strength in recent inflation reports was not enough to deter the FOMC from scaling back its expectations for easing in the year ahead. The acknowledgement hints other Fed commentary may be less impactful than usual this week.

The performance of the Chinese yuan may also be influential on EUR/USD in Asia, with a stronger-than-expected fix from the PBOC on Monday leading to a broad offer in the US dollar. As CNY weakness may have contributed to strength in the USD last week, so too may it contribute to USD weakness should the early moves on Monday be sustained.

Being quarter-end, capital flows could also throw up some unusual price action in the coming days. There may be a need to stay nimble.

Market Outlook EUR/USD

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: EUR EUR USD FX Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF Breakout Looms
Today 05:32 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Climbs to Fresh Yearly High
Today 05:10 PM
US Dollar Rallies to Resistance After CPI, PPI and ECB Rate Cut
Today 03:47 PM
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
Today 02:29 PM
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
Today 09:33 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:22 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Pullbacks
By:
James Stanley
December 5, 2024 04:25 PM
    Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Breakdowns
    By:
    James Stanley
    November 24, 2024 03:00 AM
      Euro Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Test II at 1.0500, EUR/JPY Breakdown
      By:
      James Stanley
      November 21, 2024 04:02 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        November 4, 2024 07:16 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.