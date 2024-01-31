EUR/USD, USD/JPY, gold analysis heading into FOMC

Implied volatility levels for gold, USD/JPY and EUR/USD are elevated heading into this month’s FOMC meeting, where traders are hoping for clues on future Fed policy.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:39 AM
Federal Reserve eagle
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 80.5 points (1.06%) and currently trades at 7,680.70
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 31.01 points (0.09%) and currently trades at 36,096.87
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -191.82 points (-1.22%) and currently trades at 15,511.63
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 28.74 points (0.26%) and currently trades at 11,089.05

 

UK and European indices:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 7.5 points (0.1%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,673.81
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.04%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,660.70
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -9 points (-0.05%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 16,963.34

 

US index futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 23 points (0.06%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -18.5 points (-0.37%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -136.25 points (-0.77%)

 

Market Outlook Central Banks

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 18:00 – German retail sales, import/export price indices
  • 18:45 – French CPI
  • 19:55 – German unemployment
  • 20:00 – German state CPIs
  • 00:15 – US ADP employment change
  • 00:30 – US employment cost index
  • 00:30 – Canadian GDP
  • 06:00 – FOMC interest rate decision, statement
  • 06:30 – FOMC press conference

 

 

A much-welcomed set of soft CPI figures has brought forward expectations for the RBA's first cut to arrive as early as May. The ASX 200 reached a record high with financial and energy stocks leading the way.

 

It's practically a given that the Fed will hold rates today, so traders want to hear solid clues that they may cut rates in H1. But if recent Fed comments are anything to go by, they're unlikely to signal any future cuts today. And that leaves upside potential for the US dollar and yields, to the detriment of AUD/USD.

 

The 1-day implied volatility level for EUR/USD has risen to an impressive 242% of its 20-day average, with USD/JPY traders also expecting volatility for USD/JPY with an IV level of 186% of its 20-day MA.

 

20240131forex

 

Gold technical analysis (1-hour chart):

The daily chart of spot gold produced a shooting star candle on Tuesday, and that it closed back beneath 2039.40 resistance warns of supply above 2040 and for a potential pullback. It would likely require a very hawkish Fed meeting to drive gold materially lower, and as I’m running on the assumption it won’t be as dovish as hoped then it leaves room for a retracement lower before its next leg higher.

The 1-hour chart shows a strong reversal around 2048 before prices crashed back below 2039.40. The Asian high tried but failed to retest 2039.40, so my bias for today is bearish. Bears could seek to fade into moves below 2040 with a stop above Tuesday’s high or 2050, with an initial target around 2020.

20240131goldH1

 

EUR/USD technical analysis (1-hour chart):

A surge of US dollar strength saw the EUR/USD dragged lower during an unusually lively Asian session for the pair. Yet prices are now showing signs of stability above some big support levels. EUR/USD manage to rebound following a false break of the 200-day EMA and 1.08 handle on Monday, and we may find history repeat if bears try to drive it lower again.

A retracement higher against Asia’s losses seems plausible, but if we’re treated to another dip beneath the 200-day EMA my bias is for it to rally back above it again.  1.0850 is an initial target, a break of which brings the weekly pivot around 1.0865 into focus.

20240131eurusdH1

 

USD/JPY technical analysis (daily chart):

I have covered USD/JPY a couple of time this week already, and not much has changed; it remains within a consolidation period on the daily timeframe and the bias is for a bullish breakout. We should be on guard for the usual bout of volatility before its intended direction unfolds, but I’d prefer to seek dips above 146 with am initial target near the cycle highs / +IV 1-day and the resistance zone around 150.

20240131usdjpy

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas EUR/USD European Open USD JPY Gold

Latest market news

Growing risk RBA may cut rates before the Federal Reserve
Today 02:30 AM
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
Today 01:31 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
Yesterday 09:50 PM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX Has Risen 12 of the Last 13 Weeks – What’s Next?
Yesterday 06:29 PM
WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 05:30 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
Yesterday 12:10 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_06
AUD/USD falls, ASX probes record high on soft CPI figures, RBA-cut bets
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:31 AM
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 caught in the crossfire of AU CPI and FOMC: Asian Open
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 09:50 PM
      Energy
      WTI technical analysis: Crude oil turns positive - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 05:30 PM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD rebounds as focus shifts towards FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 12:10 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.