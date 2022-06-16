European Open: GBP/CHF in focus for today’s SNB and BOE meetings

Hot on the heels of the Fed meeting, the SNB (Swiss National Bank) and BOE (Bank of England) are up next in today’s European session.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 16, 2022 1:00 AM
Close-up of Union Jack flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 7.6 points (0.12%) and currently trades at 6,608.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 299.42 points (1.14%) and currently trades at 26,625.58
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -85 points (-0.4%) and currently trades at 21,223.21
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 14.33 points (0.1%) and currently trades at 14,172.97

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently up 21 points (0.29%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,294.41
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 26 points (0.74%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 3,558.32
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently up 80 points (0.59%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 13,565.29

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 103 points (0.34%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 35.75 points (0.31%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently up 12.25 points (0.32%)

 

20220616futuresFX

 

We have three central bank meetings over the next 24-hours, and next up is the SNB (Swiss National Bank) at 08:30 BST. In May we outlined a potential case for a rate hike for SNB, based on the premise deflation is no long a concern and that they are less compelled to intervene to fight a strong currency due to higher interest and inflation rates elsewhere. They even said as much in April, and effectively outlined a case for a strong Swiss franc and rate hike should inflation continue to overshoot (which is has).

 

Economists and markets are not seeing eye to eye, with economists polled by Reuters mostly backing rates to remain at -0.75% today – whilst the 1-month OIS (overnight index swap) has fully priced in a 25-bps hike. The grater risk here is that few are paying attention to the possibility of a hike. And as traders remain heavily net-short CHF futures, a hike today could prompt a short-covering rally for the Swiss franc.

 

20220616ois

 

Meanwhile, a 25-bps hike is fully expected from the BOE (Bank of England) today. And this comes on the back of two-months of negative GDP amidst concerns the UK economy will go into a recession. Therefore this is not a happy hike, fully expected by money markets and economist – which leaves little rom for surprise. But what if BOE surprise by not hiking rates, or lowering expectations for future hikes? We’d expect the British pound to suffer, and that could make short GBP/CHF a very interesting setup – especially if the SNB hike today.

 

Meanwhile, a 25-bps hike is fully expected from the BOE (Bank of England) today. And this comes on the back of two-months of negative GDP amidst concerns the UK economy will go into a recession. Therefore this is not a happy hike, fully expected by money markets and economist – which leaves little rom for surprise. But what if BOE surprise by not hiking rates, or lowering expectations for future hikes? We’d expect the British pound to suffer, and that could make short GBP/CHF a very interesting setup – especially if the SNB hike today.

 

20220616gbpchf2

GBP/CHF rallied from the 1.2000 area yesterday, although it paused below a zone of resistance comprising of the monthly and weekly pivot and 200-bar eMA. A bearish Doji formed on the 4-hour chart and the current candle is on track to close with a bearish engulfing candle, so it is already showing the early signs of a potential top. Should the SNB hike rates today we’d expect quite a strong reaction from CHF pairs – as we suspect few are prepared for it. And this would be amplified if the BOE surprise markets by holding (low probability, but likely a bigger reaction), or delivering a dovish hike.

 

 

Economic events up next (Times in BST)

20220616calendarBST2

 

 

 

This content will only appear on Forex websites!

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

 

Related tags: Forex Indices Trade Ideas GBP CHF BOE SNB

Latest market news

Fed, US Dollar Majors, Gold, Oil, S&P 500 Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:37 PM
USD/CAD Pullback Keeps RSI Below Overbought Territory
Today 04:00 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
Today 01:25 PM
Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
Today 05:06 AM
USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Yen Slides, Equities Eye Breakout on Rising US Yields
Yesterday 10:59 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
Yesterday 10:54 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 01:25 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 05:06 AM
      japan_07
      USD/JPY, Nikkei 225: Yen Slides, Equities Eye Breakout on Rising US Yields
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 10:59 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 10:54 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.