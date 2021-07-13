European Open GBPUSD Probes 13900 US Inflation in Focus

Today’s inflation report could easily decide which side of 1.3900 GBP/USD closes on today but, beyond that, we see the potential for a new trend to develop.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 12, 2021 8:46 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Chart shows daily % Candles (from Asian open) relative to ATR (10). Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 17.1 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 7,350.60
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 188.29 points (0.66%) and currently trades at 28,757.31
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has risen by 512.36 points (1.86%) and currently trades at 28,027.60

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.06%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,120.92
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently up 3.5 points (0.09%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,096.88
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -1 points (-0.01%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,789.51

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently up 126.02 points (0.36%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently up 12 points (0.08%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -2 points (-0.05%)

 

Learn how to trade indices

 

Sentiment Remains Buoyant Across Asian indices

Asian equity markets tracked Wall Street higher overnight, which remain buoyant on positive expectations for Q1 earnings. China’s exports beat analyst expectations in June to also lift sentiment, rising 32.3% YoY compared with 23.3% forecast due to strong international demand. China’s trade surplus is now $51.53 billion, up from $45.54 in May.

Still, were it not for the rise of the Delta variant across parts of Asia then the today’s upside may have been more impressive. The Hang Seng was a top performer, rising 1.86%, the TOPIX rose 0.80%, the SCI 300 is up 0.25% and the ASX 200 is currently up 0.2%. Futures markets are currently pointing towards a firmer open.

 

FTSE 350: Market Internals

Chart demonstrate the performance between FTSE 100 and various stocks . Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

FTSE 350: 4088.07 (0.05%) 12 July 2021

  • 169 (48.15%) stocks advanced and 167 (47.58%) declined
  • 35 stocks rose to a new 52-week high, 3 fell to new lows
  • 82.34% of stocks closed above their 200-day average
  • 57.26% of stocks closed above their 50-day average
  • 24.79% of stocks closed above their 20-day average

Outperformers:

  • + 5.03%   -  CLS Holdings PLC  (CLSH.L) 
  • + 3.94%   -  Admiral Group PLC  (ADML.L) 
  • + 3.83%   -  Trustpilot Group PLC  (TRST.L) 

Underperformers:

  • -5.79%   -  Cineworld Group PLC  (CINE.L) 
  • -5.21%   -  Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC  (RR.L) 
  • -5.20%   -  Capita PLC  (CPI.L) 

 

Forex:

AUD and NZD were the strongest currencies overnight, supported by strong trade data from China and a tone of risk-on from equity markets.

Business confidence in Australia was lower in May according to a survey by NAB (National Australia bank). Still, it has fallen from a record high of 37 to its second highest reading of 24 as lockdowns across New South Wales and Victoria weighed on sales and by historical standards overall activity remains high.

GBP/USD ticks a few of the boxes for a market which is trying to change trend. A bullish divergence formed in the later stages of its bearish move from 1.4200, prices have broken trend resistance and traded above a prior swing high. Furthermore, RSI is now tracking prices higher as a new trend tries to develop. Prices have since found support above the 50-day eMA and weekly pivot, and overnight price action has risen to last week’s high.

Chart analysing GBP against USD forming a bullish trend . Published in July 2021 by FOREX.com

A break above 1.3910 brings 1.3950 into focus where the monthly pivot and weekly R1 reside, making it a viable near-term upside target for bulls. A break beneath yesterday’s low invalidates the near-term bias, although we would still monitor its potential for a bullish trend to develop given the clues just mentioned.

On the data front, final CPI reads for Germany are scheduled for 07:00 BST, otherwise it is a quiet economic calendar until 13:30 when the US release their inflation data. Whilst there are divisions among Fed members over how ‘transitory’ inflation is, a weaker than expected CPI print plays into the hands of doves (lower for longer) and also makes it easier for Jerome Powell to stick to his transitory guns when he testifies to congress on Wednesday. Should inflation run hotter today then it could support the dollar, and force Powell to face tougher questions from congress.

 

Learn how to trade forex

 

Commodities:

Platinum futures broke above the 1115 swing high with a firm bullish close yesterday. Holding near yesterday’s 3-week high overnight, momentum remains favourable for bulls today, so our bias remains bullish above the weekly pivot at 1110.

The Thomson Reuters CRB commodity index rose to a four-day high by yesterday’s close to strongly suggest its swig low is in place at 207.39. With the US dollar index failing to hold above its 50-week eMA then its possible we could see the index break to new highs, in line with its established bullish trend on the daily chart (taking oil price higher with it).

 

Up Next (Times in BST)

Economic calendar table of industrial, producer & manufacturing indicators. Published in July 2021 by StoneX

You can view all the scheduled events for today using our economic calendar, and keep up to date with the latest market news and analysis here.


How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: FTSE 100 Indices Forex Commodities GBP CPI Inflation

Latest market news

Oil falls ahead of Trump's inauguration. Are there more losses to come?
Today 03:03 PM
DAX outlook: Could Trump disrupt European markets?
Today 12:00 PM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:10 AM
GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 08:00 AM
    united_kingdom_04
    EUR/USD, FTSE Forecast: Two trades to watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 2, 2024 11:59 AM
      united_kingdom_05
      FTSE 100, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      October 16, 2024 08:57 AM
        Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
        EUR/USD, FTSE 100 Forecast: Two trades to watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 30, 2024 10:13 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.