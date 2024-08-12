EURUSD, Silver Outlook: Key Levels for US CPI Week

EURUSD, Silver Outlook: with the sharp rebound of the US Dollar, EURUSD is facing bearish pressures below the 1.10 mark, whereas Silver is rising alongside global commodities.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 12, 2024 6:59 AM
Research
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events

  • US CPI (Wednesday)
  • FOMC Member Speeches (Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday)
  • US Retail Sales and Unemployment Claims (Thursday)
  • Geopolitical Developments

Despite the market having already priced in a full rate cut by September, according to the CME Fed Watch tool, the probability rates of a rate cut are being closely monitored for any surprises beyond expectations.

CPI rates are projected to have edged higher in July towards 0.2%, on both a core and monthly level, supporting the Dollar’s latest bullish rebound. In the context of the dual mandate for rate cuts, which includes labor market and growth risks, the latest figures reflected economic resilience.

However, the flattening of the yield curve continues to signal potential recession risks.

EURUSD, Silver Outlook: CME Fed Watch Tool Sep

Source: CME Fed Watch Tool

Beyond the anticipation of rate cuts, the current debate centers on the magnitude of the cut. There is a 48.5% probability leaning towards a 50-bps cut by September and a 51.5% probability leaning towards a 25-bps rate cut.

A bullish rebound can be anticipated with the VIX on Wednesday following the CPI results, as probability rates are expected to be adjusted accordingly.

Get our exclusive guide to EUR/USD trading in Q2 2024

Technical Outlook

EURUSD Outlook: EURUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Silver: Outlook: EURUSD_2024-08-12_14-42-50

Source: Trading view

Bearish pressures continue on the EURUSD chart below the 1.10 barrier with positive US inflation projections and safe haven assets.

Bearish Scenario: breaking below 1.0880, the EURUSD is still expected to meet support levels at 1.08, 1.0740, and 1.0680 respectively.

Bullish Scenario: closing above EURUSD’s consolidation and the 1.1020 barrier, the next resistance is expected to align with the December 2023 high at 1.114.

XAGUSD Outlook: XAGUSD – Daily Time Frame – Log Scale

EURUSD, Silver Outlook: XAGUSD_2024-08-12_14-27-02

Source: Tradingview

After dropping below its primary trend and retesting the critical 26 support-zone, silver is now retesting the lower border of its primary channel at the 28-resistance zone.

Bullish Scenario: a close above the 28.20 level can lead the track towards levels 29.20, 30.50, and 33 respectively.

Bearish Scenario: a support zone can be expected below 26.40 between levels 26, and 25.20 respectively.

--- Written by Razan Hilal, CMT – on X: @Rh_waves

Related tags: EUR/USD XAG USD CPI Technical Analysis

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Federal reserve name plaque on building
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
December 17, 2024 04:12 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Net-short exposure to EUR/USD reaches 4-year high: COT report
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 05:06 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Attempts to Halt Five-Day Selloff
      By:
      David Song
      December 15, 2024 03:00 AM
        Forex trading
        EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 13, 2024 01:06 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.