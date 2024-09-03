GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY: Carry trades flock to FX outperformers as hard landing risks recede

With market concerns surrounding a hard economic landing in the US diminishing, it has allowed Japanese yen carry trades to be reestablished, seeing capital flow towards parts of the world that are currently outperforming. The UK is one place that fits that bill, seeing GBP/JPY take out an important resistance level on the charts. Its breakout may act as a lead indicator for AUD/JPY.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
September 2, 2024 8:23 PM
japan_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Fears surrounding a US hard economic landing have receded over the past month
  • Markets appear comfortable with further modest tightening from the BOJ over the next year
  • This macro backdrop has allowed yen carry trades to be reestablished
  • GBP/JPY breaks above 200DMA, AUD/JPY next?
  • US jobs data incredibly important for carry trades to continue working

Overview

With market concerns surrounding a hard economic landing in the United States diminishing over the past month, it has allowed Japanese yen carry trades to be reestablished, seeing capital flow towards parts of the world that are currently outperforming. The UK is one place that fits that bill, seeing GBP/JPY take out an important resistance level on the charts. Its breakout may act as a lead indicator for a similar move in AUD/JPY.

US data resilience returns

Around a month ago, markets were shaken by a raft of weak US economic data that saw hard landing fears escalate sharply, leading to substantial declines in riskier asset classes, sharply lower US Treasury yields and sizeable unwind in carry trades involving the Japanese yen. It was wild, rivaling anything seen during the pandemic plunge of 2020 or GFC.

However, since July’s weak nonfarm payrolls report, the dataflow out of the US has been solid if not spectacular, seeing pricing for Fed rate cuts in 2024 trimmed to 100 basis points, contributing to a steady uplift in US Treasury yields across the curve, widening the gap with equivalent Japanese bonds once again. As such, one of the necessary ingredients for carry trades has been re-established – widening yield differentials.

US rates Sep 3 2024

BOJ expected hikes not creating panic

While it was not the primary cause of what happened in early August in my view, the decision from the Bank of Japan to deliver a larger-than-expected rate hike in July contributed to the carry trade unwind, increasing the cost to borrow in yen to funnel into other higher-yielding assets. You can see the spike in Japan one-year overnight index swaps (OIS) pricing immediately following the BOJ’s meeting, signaling market expectations for overnight interest rates in Japan over the next year jumped to levels not seen since the onset of the GFC.

However, while the one-year OIS rate of 0.3238% implies around another 20 basis points of hikes are expected from the BOJ over the next year, the behavior in markets in August suggests traders are comfortable with this view given expectations for stronger returns elsewhere.

Japan 1Y OIS Sep 3 2024

Source: Refinitiv

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in H2 2024

UK economy emerges from doldrums

With risker assets reversing much of losses seen in early August, it’s obvious the yen is once again being used as a funding vehicle to facilitate carry trades into USD-denominated assets. But it’s not the only currency that’s experienced a rebound against the yen. Capital is also rushing towards other geographic locations, especially those currently outperforming.

As seen in Citi’s economic surprise index below, data in the United Kingdom has been topping expectations in aggregate since the early parts of May, contributing to the outperformance of GBP against most developed market currencies., including JPY.

CESIGBP Sep 2 2024

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/JPY breaks above 200DMA

With macroeconomic and market conditions favourable for carry trades, it comes as no surprise to see GBP/JPY has managed to break back above the 200-day moving average, an important level the price often respects once broken.

With RSI (14) and MACD continuing to provide bullish signals on price momentum, and with GBP/JPY remaining closely correlated with S&P 500 futures over the past month, underlining the importance that risk appetite is playing in helping carry trades to work, the path of least resistance appears higher in the near-term.

GBP JPY Sep 3 2024

Following the break of the 200DMA, traders can now use it to build bullish trade setups around, allowing for a stop to be placed underneath the level for protection. 193.54 would be the obvious initial target, marking the March 2024 highs which is also where the price stalled on Monday. Beyond, minor resistance is located at 196.00 with the important 50-day moving average the next topside level after that.

The bullish bias would be negated if the price were to reverse back below the 200DMA, pointing to either sideways range trade or downside risks. Such a scenario would likely require renewed concerns about the health of the US economy, leading to Fed rate cut bets to swell. 

AUD/JPY next?

The bullish break in GBP/JPY may forewarn of a similar move in AUD/JPY, another target currency that has been outperforming relative to expectations recently. Citi’s economic surprise index for Australia pushed back into positive territory last month, indicating that more economic data is now beating expectation than missing. That’s been a rarity throughout much of 2024.

CESIAUD Sep 20 2024

Source: Refinitiv

AUD/JPY now finds itself just below the 200DMA, like GBP/JPY up until Monday. With momentum indicators generating bullish signals and a close correlation with riskier asset classes, the path of least resistance appears higher. The 200DMA is an important level for AUD/JPY, often tested but rarely crossed in recent years. Sitting in what looks to be a bearish flag pattern, you get the sense that if it can’t break the 200DMA soon, downside risks may materialise quickly, bringing a retest of 96.92 or lower into play.

Like GBP/JPY, a break of the 200DMA can generate a variety of fresh bullish setups, allowing for stops to be placed below the level for protection. On the topside, the 50-day moving average is the first level of note, especially as it coincides with channel resistance. If it were to go, 102.64, 104 and 104.95 are levels to note.

AUDJPY Sept 3 2024

I cannot stress the importance that risk appetite needs to hold up in order for yen carry trades to work, placing extreme importance on upcoming US labour market data given it is the largest and arguably most important economy globally. This is especially so at a time when growth in China and continental Europe remains sluggish. 

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session GBP JPY AUD JPY Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Yesterday 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Yesterday 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Yesterday 06:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

USD_candlestick
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 10:54 PM
    Downward trend
    Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:26 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:49 AM
        Graph showing a slow uptrend
        USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
        By:
        David Scutt
        Yesterday 02:16 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.