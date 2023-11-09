GBP/USD, EUR/GBP technical analysis: European open – Nov 9, 2023

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:47 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Asian Indices:

  • Australia's ASX 200 index rose by 15.9 points (0.23%) and currently trades at 7,011.30
  • Japan's Nikkei 225 index has risen by 343.46 points (1.07%) and currently trades at 3,259.94
  • Hong Kong's Hang Seng index has fallen by -54.65 points (-0.31%) and currently trades at 17,513.81
  • China's A50 Index has risen by 3.36 points (0.03%) and currently trades at 12,133.35

 

UK and Europe:

  • UK's FTSE 100 futures are currently down -12.5 points (-0.17%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 7,389.22
  • Euro STOXX 50 futures are currently down -3 points (-0.07%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 4,175.49
  • Germany's DAX futures are currently down -23 points (-0.15%), the cash market is currently estimated to open at 15,206.60

 

US Futures:

  • DJI futures are currently down -10 points (-0.03%)
  • S&P 500 futures are currently down -4.5 points (-0.1%)
  • Nasdaq 100 futures are currently down -21 points (-0.14%)

 

20231109indices

 

Events in focus (GMT):

  • 08:30 – BOE MPC member Pill speaks
  • 13:30 – Fed Chair Powell speaks

 

20231109forex

 

EUR/GBP technical analysis (daily chart):

The daily timeframe for EUR/GBP shows a clear uptrend, but does that make long positions the higher probability trade? Around current levels, I’d argue not. Sure, we’ve seen a strong 3-day rally and Asian trade has seen it rise for a fourth, but it is worth noting that EUR/GBP saw a lot of volatility around current in the second half of October, which saw several false breaks above the January and March lows before closing the day around or beneath them. And that resulted in a pullback.

EUR/GBP may not be the easiest of pairs to trade, but I am suspicious of any intraday breaks above the Jan / March lows. So if momentum shows signs of waning near the cycle highs, it may be a pair to consider for a cheeky short.

 

20231109eurgbp

 

GBP/USD technical analysis (daily chart):

Yesterday I mentioned that I was seeking evidence of a swing low on the GBP/USD daily chart. I suspect we may now have it. The 3-day retracement only spans around half of the strong bullish breakout above 1.22 and trend resistance, and the third day was a bullish hammer. The hammer’s low also found support at the close highs of the prior cycle high, which is why suspect we have reached or are very close to an inflection point.

Bulls could seek a break above Wednesday’s high to assume bullish continuation or, if confident the low is near, seek to enter long within yesterday’s range with a stop somewhere beneath the cycle lows (a wider stop could allow greater levels of intraday volatility).

 

20231109gbpusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas European Open EUR/GBP GBP USD

Latest market news

EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
Today 08:29 AM
AUD/USD, gold: Reversal roadblocks loom as prices near key levels
Yesterday 11:17 PM
USD/JPY rises to resistance, USD ready to retrace? Asian Open
Yesterday 09:44 PM
Russell 2000 and Oil price sell-offs continue
Yesterday 08:02 PM
Crude Oil Analysis: WTI and Brent Dump to Multi-Month Lows
Yesterday 06:11 PM
Gold analysis: Is silver about to outperform gold?
Yesterday 04:29 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Graphic of trading data chart
EUR/USD, USD/JPY Outlook: Two trades to watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 08:29 AM
    Forex trading
    EUR/USD analysis: Euro held back on soft EZ data ahead of Powell
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 11:20 AM
      Bank notes of different currencies
      GBP/USD caught between BOE, Fed speak, EUR/USD teases 1.07: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 03:13 AM
        united_states_01
        USD moves cautiously higher (for now) ahead of Fed speakers
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 12:37 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.