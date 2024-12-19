GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high

Assuming no curveballs from the BOE today, GBP/JPY shows the potential for a breakout for bulls ahead of the weekend.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 12:52 AM
gpbusd_06
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The Bank of Japan held their interest rate at 0.25% as widely expected, and there is little expectation for them to fire up their hawkish engines by any meaningful degree soon. The Bank of England also meets shortly and is also likely to hold their interest rate, at a much higher 4.75%. And recent data makes it unlikely that they will deliver a notably dovish tone for next year’s policy. And that could play nicely with a potential long setup on GBP/JPY.

 

 

GBP/JPY daily chart:

A nice bullish rally has emerged from the December low, although it has stalled at the 2015 high once more. It provided resistance back in September ahead of an ascending triangle breakout, but this time only a mild two-day pullback has been seen. The cross found support at the 50-day EMA on Wednesday, and today’s low used it as a springboard to now trade above Monday’s close.

 

Given the daily RSI (14) is confirming the move higher, a bullish break above the 2015 high is now favoured. While there is a bearish divergence on the daily RSI (2), it is not overbought, and a break higher could also see the RSI break its own divergence.

20241219gbpjpyH1

 

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

GBP/JPY 1-hour chart:

The hourly chart shows that the weekly R1 pivot has capped as resistance alongside the 2015 high. And while we saw a sudden selloff from those highs on Wednesday, support has since been found at the 50-day EMA with two bullish hammers.

 

With the RSI (2) overbought, bulls could wait for dips within today’s range, to say the 195 handle near the 200-day EMA. The bias remains bullish while prices remain above the 50-day EMA / 194 handle.

 

A break above the 2015 high assumes bullish continuation, with the 197 handle, weekly R2 pivot (197.55) and Nov 20th high comes into focus, just below 198.

20241219gbpjpyD1

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

  

Related tags: Trade Ideas GBP JPY Forex APAC session

Latest market news

EUR/USD Forecast: The Price Breaks the Two-Year Support Zone
Yesterday 04:14 PM
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
Yesterday 02:45 PM
Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
December 19, 2024 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
December 19, 2024 01:56 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
US Dollar Forecast: EUR/USD Defends Yearly Low to Keep RSI Above 30
By:
David Song
Yesterday 02:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    Yen thrown overboard post BOJ, ASX selloff looks stretched
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 19, 2024 10:26 PM
      japan_02
      Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      December 19, 2024 05:22 PM
        stocks_03
        S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 19, 2024 02:23 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.