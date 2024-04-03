Gold analysis: Metal looking over-stretched after big rally

Gold within $5 shy of $2300 in another record hitting session after the ISM PMI missed expectations. Gold technical analysis suggests metal is looking overbought and that a pullback could be on the way soon.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 3, 2024 1:00 PM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold analysis: Metals within $5 shy of $2300 in another record hitting session
  • ISM PMI misses, but ADP beats
  • Gold analysis: Metal looking technically overbought

Gold hit yet another record all-time high today as the strong momentum continued after the release of weaker-than-expected US ISM PMI, which fuelled a sell-off in the dollar across the board – not that gold has been paying much attention to the US dollar in this run up. Nevertheless, the renewed dollar weakness propelled the metal to a new high of just $5 shy of $2300. Gold is now looking extremely overbought again, and I am expecting to see a pullback soon as traders take profit. However, a small correction, if seen, is not going to mean the end of the bullish trend.

 

Gold analysis: Why have precious metals been rallying?

 

The surge in precious metals can be attributed to several factors. Firstly, persistent inflation over the years has gradually eroded the value of fiat currencies, prompting investors to seek refuge in assets like gold and Bitcoin, both of which have been hitting record levels. Anticipation of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, potentially in June and possibly multiple times thereafter, as well as similar moves expected from major central banks like the ECB and BoE, has further fuelled this trend. Futures market indicate a probability of a quarter-point rate reduction by June, with recent comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell supporting this outlook. Additionally, core PCE inflation data, released last week, aligned with market expectations, strengthening the case for a rate cut.

 

Furthermore, optimism surrounds the potential recovery of Chinese demand, as indicated by improving data from the world's second-largest economy, particularly highlighted in the latest PMI figures over the weekend. A stronger Chinese economy typically correlates with increased demand for precious metals, amplifying their prices. For the same reason, we have seen copper and silver, with the latter also seen as an industrial metal, break out.

 

Another contributing factor to the rally in gold is momentum, with traders inclined to speculate in assets that exhibit strong bullish momentum.

 

In summary, the rally in precious metals stems from a combination of factors including inflationary pressures, expectations of interest rate cuts, optimism regarding Chinese demand, and momentum-driven trading behaviour.

 

ISM PMI misses, but ADP beats

 

Today’s key data releases from the US revealed a mixed picture. While the ADP employment reported revealed private jobs increased by 184K in March, which was more than 148K expected, the employment component of the ISM PMI came in weaker at 48.5 vs. 49.0 expected, although it did rise from 48.0 in the previous month (still in contraction, mind you). But it was the ISM’s price paid index which caused the dollar to drop – it fell sharply to 53.4 from 58.6. This was the lowest reading in the sub index since March 2020, when it had registered 50.4 percent. “However, respondents indicated that even with some prices stabilizing, inflation is still a concern." The headline ISM Services PMI printed 51.4 vs. 52.8 expected and 52.6 last.

 

Gold analysis: Metal looking technically overbought

gold analysis

Source: TradingView.com

The markets can remain overbought/oversold longer than… you know the rest. But the gold chart does need to work off its overbought conditions, to encourage fresh buying. It can do so through time – simply by consolidating, momentum indicators like the RSI will start to fall back. There are now several support areas to watch for a bounce on any short-term weakness. Among these levels, $2222 is key, followed by the area around $2200 in as far as short-term levels are concerned. Long-term support levels include the base of the major breakout around the $2080 area. On the upside, as the metal is trading at record levels, there are no prior reference points to target specifically. Thus, which round psychologically important levels where profit-taking might occur. These levels include $2300 which could be the next target for the bulls, followed by $2400 etc.

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

 

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold Sand
Gold Update: China's Stimulus Limits Bearish Action
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
December 10, 2024 09:00 PM
    gold_01
    Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Grind into a Range
    By:
    James Stanley
    December 6, 2024 06:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls in Retreat Post-Trump
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      November 16, 2024 05:00 PM
        Research
        Gold analysis: XAU/USD rebounds as Trump’s lead narrows
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 4, 2024 03:29 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.