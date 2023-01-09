Gold and silver struggle despite weak US dollar

Jerome Powell's speech is on Tuesday while US CPI data for December will be released on Thursday.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 9, 2023 1:17 PM
Gold trading
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold came off its earlier highs while silver turned a touch lower in what has been a quietish day so far. The US dollar fell further lower, extending it sharp losses from Friday when weak ISM data raised speculation that the Fed will be forced to cut interest rates again towards the back end of this year. But the dollar typically rises in Q1, which is something that could undermine the gold rally. In terms of the immediate term and this week, we have two key risk events that could move the dollar and thus gold prices.

Jerome Powell's speech is on Tuesday while US CPI data for December will be released on Thursday. Both of these macro events have the potential to move the dollar sharply again, after a double whammy of bearish news sent the greenback tumbling on Friday, and Monday. The weakness in wages and soft services PMI data both point to subdued economic activity, reducing the need for the Fed to hike rates aggressively to tame inflation. But will the Fed Chair acknowledge this on Tuesday, or once again talk up inflation risks? Perhaps even more important – as we have come to expect – is the publication of CPI on Thursday. But given that analysts are expecting CPI to rise by only 0.1% m/m, there is the potential for a positive surprise.

Ahead of these events, gold has now reached another major technical zone between 1878ish to 1900ish, as you can see on the daily chart of the metal:

Gold

The lower end was the low created when gold rallied hard into resistance earlier in the year in 2022, which ultimately caused a massive breakdown. Now back to the same level, we could see some pullback here. The upper end of this range marks the 61.8% Fibonacci level against last year’s high, as well as being a psychological round handle. The bears would need to see some bearish price action here to confirm at least a temporary top is in as the trend has been bullish in recent months. Without such confirmation, the path of least resistance would remain to the upside. A clean break out above this zone would further excite the bulls.

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Precious Metals market

Latest market news

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
January 4, 2025 12:30 PM
EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
January 3, 2025 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

canada_08-LONC02G510KMD6R
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Strength on Trump Tariff Threat
By:
James Stanley
January 4, 2025 12:30 PM
    channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
    EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
    By:
    David Song
    January 3, 2025 06:30 PM
      aus_03
      Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 3, 2025 05:17 PM
        Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
        Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 3, 2025 03:50 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.