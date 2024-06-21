Gold consolidating bullish break, tailwinds to strengthen next week?

Gold has been on a nice run recently, breaking out of the pennant it had been coiling in before doing away with the downtrend dating back to the highs set in May. Considering the drift higher in US bond yields, along with a stronger US dollar, the move has been doubly impressive.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
June 21, 2024 2:25 AM
gold_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold has pushed higher recently despite higher US bond yields and stronger US dollar
  • Focus next week likely to return to softening US inflationary pressures
  • That may pressure USD which normally provides tailwinds for gold

Gold: there’s not a lot not to like

Gold has been on a nice run recently, breaking out of the pennant it had been coiling in before doing away with the downtrend dating back to the highs set in May. Considering the drift higher in US bond yields, along with a stronger US dollar, the move has been doubly impressive. Even on Friday, when most base and precious metals are weaker in Asia, gold continues to grind higher, consolidating on the bullish break earlier in the week. There’s not a lot not to like.

US disinflation returns to radar

Given evidence of renewed disinflationary forces in the United States, and the increasingly soft US economic data accompanying it, there’s a decent chance the US dollar and Treasury yields may come under pressure next week if the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, the core PCE deflator, mirrors weakness in other measures seen earlier in the month.

If such a scenario were to eventuate, it would normally provide to tailwinds for gold. Considering the constructive price action and how the narrative on US inflation is likely to evolve in the coming days, the case for adding long gold exposure looks decent in the near-term.

Long gold setup

gold june 21

Turning to the charts, and mirroring the bullish price action this week, momentum on the 4H timeframe remains to the upside with MACD and RSI signaling building strength. While the latter sits in overbought territory, it’s not at the level that warns of an imminent risk of a snapback in price. Nor is price overbought on longer timeframes.

Given $2354.80 acted as support and resistance in early June when gold was last around these levels, it comes across as a decent level to build a bullish trade around.

Initiating longs around $2360 targeting the June high of $2387.80 is one potential setup, allowing for a tight stop to be placed below $2354.80 for protection. $2369.10 is a level where some resistance may be encountered given it acted as support briefly in the first week of June.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Gold Commodities Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Crude Oil Week Ahead: China, OPEC, and US Inflation
Today 01:00 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CHF Climbs Towards 2024 High
Today 08:00 AM
EUR/USD forecast remains bearish ahead of US CPI
Today 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
Yesterday 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
Yesterday 05:00 PM
Weekly equities forecast: US banks earnings - JP Morgan, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs
Yesterday 02:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_10
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Bulls Charge Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
Yesterday 05:00 PM
    gold_03
    Gold Price Recovery Eyes December High
    By:
    David Song
    January 9, 2025 08:00 PM
      gold_05
      Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 8, 2025 11:57 PM
        gold_05
        Gold Short-term Outlook: XAU/USD Poised for Breakout
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        January 8, 2025 02:07 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.