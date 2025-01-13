Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom

Gold and silver’s early 2025 rally hit a wall, with surging yields and a stronger dollar likely contributing to sharp reversals on Monday. As key support levels come into play, we look at potential trade setups.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:12 PM
downtrend chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold holds above its 50DMA despite Monday’s sharp pullback
  • Silver breaks 50DMA with momentum indicators flashing bearish warnings
  • US inflation data looms as the next catalyst for direction

Summary

Gold and silver stumbled out of the blocks this week, with a surging US dollar, elevated bond yields, and renewed hopes for a Middle East peace deal likely contributing to Monday’s sharp falls. Lopsided short-term positioning after a strong start to the year may have amplified the reversal, especially in silver.

Gold, silver slump after strong 2025 start

Both metals enjoyed a strong rally early in 2025, defying the usual drag from a stronger US dollar and rising Treasury yields. Historically, such conditions would be toxic for non-yielding assets priced in dollars. However, concerns over the US inflation outlook may explain gold’s resilience, with bullion showing a modest correlation (~0.7) with US 10-year inflation breakevens and front-month WTI crude oil futures over the past fortnight. While not a perfect relationship, it’s one worth monitoring given recent inflation-linked unease across markets.

Monday’s sell-off brought the bullish run to a screeching halt, with both gold and silver shedding over 1% for the session.

Gold: buying dips favoured despite setback

Gold Jan 14 2025

Source: TradingView

The technical picture for gold remains constructive despite the setback. It sits in an established uptrend and continues to trade above the key 50-day moving average, an important level often respected in recent years. RSI (14) and MACD are providing bullish signals, making the inclination to buy dips over selling rallies.

The break above $2676.50 on Friday didn’t stick, and while Monday’s candle is not a bearish engulfing, it would not surprise to see some further near-term weakness as we near key events such as the US inflation report for December on Wednesday.

Given the backdrop, a potential retest of the 50-day moving average should be on the radar for those looking to buy dips. If the price were to bounce off the level it would provide a decent bullish setup, allowing for positions to be established above with a tight stop beneath for protection.

Though the price paid little attention to it on Monday, $2676.50 remains a level of note given it acted as support and resistance on multiple occasions over the turn of the year. Above, Friday’s high around $2698 looms as one potential target with $2725 after that.

If gold were to close beneath the 50-day moving average, it may pay to see if and how the price interacts with the November uptrend when evaluating possible setups.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

Silver slammed in ugly reversal

Silver Jan 14 2025

Source: TradingView

The price action in silver has been far more bearish with the sharp pullback delivering a textbook bearish engulfing candle on the daily timeframe, seeing it slide below the 200-day moving average. RSI (14) broke its uptrend with conviction, signalling shifting momentum risks even if not yet confirmed by MACD.

While the technical picture for bulls is dimming near-term, $29.50 is a level to watch considering how much time the price traded either side of it over recent weeks.

If silver were to close beneath this level it would create a bearish setup, allowing for shorts to be established below with a stop above for protection. $28.75 – the low set on December 19 – looms as an initial target.

Alternatively, if the price continues to bounce off $29.50, the setup could be flipped with longs established above with a stop beneath for protection. $29.87 and 200-day moving average are potential initial targets with a break above increasing the risk of a retest of the 50-day moving average.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: APAC session Trade Ideas Gold Silver Commodities

Latest market news

Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Today 10:07 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Today 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Today 07:27 PM
US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
Today 05:58 PM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, Oil Weekly Technical Outlook
Today 05:14 PM
USD/JPY Pulls Back to Keep RSI Below Overbought Zone
Today 04:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open an account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

china_05
USD/CNH: Can PBoC tweak tame the rising dollar ahead of US inflation data?
By:
David Scutt
Today 04:14 AM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:07 AM
      jobs_05
      EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD levels heading into NFP
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 10, 2025 04:56 AM
        gold_05
        Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 11:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.